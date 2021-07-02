Fireworks are still fair game in Bozeman, but with record heat waves and low moisture and water levels, city officials’ concerns continue to grow with Independence Day approaching.
Officials have urged residents to be mindful of increasingly hot and dry conditions in and around Bozeman when using fireworks. The National Weather Service indicates that Bozeman will experience temperatures as high as 95 degrees over the holiday weekend. Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency Thursday, and called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to name Montana a drought disaster area.
But no ban or restrictions will be put in place on fireworks in the city during the holiday weekend.
Fireworks are only allowed within the city during a three-day window during the holiday, according to a Bozeman city ordinance. Residents may shoot off a colorful barrage of explosives July 3 from noon to midnight, July 4 from noon to 1 a.m. and July 5 from noon to midnight.
Fireworks can only be used on private property or with permission from a property-owner. Paved city streets are OK too, as long as they are not arterial streets, like Main Street or Seventh Avenue.
Launching fireworks near gas stations, hospitals, nursing homes, parks and other public property is illegal. Violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500.
The ordinance only allows for fireworks that launch 15 feet or less into the air. Anything above that height is a violation. This year’s Montana Legislature legalized the use of bottle rockets and roman candles. A small bottle rocket can whiz into the sky between 50 and 75 feet, well above the city’s allowance.
Bozeman does have the advantage of being more built up than surrounding areas, with irrigation running through much of the city. However, officials have asked residents to dial back outdoor water use in response to the hot and dry weather and lower than normal water reserve levels.
The city’s water supply comes from Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek and Lyman Spring. That supply is lower than usual. Jessica Ahlstrom, Water Conservation Program manager in Bozeman, said that water demands typically peak in July and August, but June saw Bozemanites using water at peak levels a month ahead of schedule.
The city does have a multi-stage drought management plan that’s been in place since 2017, Ahlstrom said. But since its inception, she and other officials have never gotten to the point where they needed to talk about drought declarations.
Mike Maltaverne, deputy chief of the Bozeman Fire Department, said that Bozeman has historically been cooler with a higher moisture content this time of year. With a hot and dry June and no signs of conditions improving, increased tourist traffic and a high density of fireworks in Bozeman, Maltaverne said that risks are piling up.
“I hate to use dramatic terms like ‘a perfect storm,’ but we are definitely aligning for some risks in the next week,” Maltaverne said.
Bozeman Fire Department has had a higher than normal call volume leading up to the holiday weekend, Maltaverne said. The fire department plans to beef up staff in response, allowing for an additional fully crewed fire truck.
When it comes to fireworks, he hopes people are paying attention to the growing risks, and stick to the restrictions outlined in the city ordinance.
“If people would just follow the rules we have in place, that would make everyone’s lives better,” Maltaverne said.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.