Fire starts in mobile home, occupant rescued by law enforcement By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 4, 2021

Law enforcement and firefighters on Saturday put out a fire that started in a mobile home and rescued a resident trapped inside.

Officers from the Bozeman Police Department were the first to arrive at a working structure fire along Buffalo Orchard Trail, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Anderson said.

Emergency responders rescued a man from inside the home, Anderson said. Some officers and the occupant were examined by medical personnel for smoke inhalation, he said.

Deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Bozeman Fire firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and rescue the occupant. Multiple fire departments were on scene. Anderson did not elaborate on the extent of the damage done to the home, what time the fire started, the cause of the fire or the extent of the occupant's injuries.

Fire and smoke appeared to damage the interior and around the windows of the exterior of the mobile home.

The fire was contained rather quickly, according to Anderson.

"Law enforcement did a great job of saving that guy and helping him get out of the house," he said.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.