Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Sep 29, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Traffic-induced headaches are a common occurrence for drivers trying to navigate Bozeman’s packed roads, but it is also slowing down the city’s fire trucks.The department’s response times increased in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the department’s annual report, and aren’t improving much thus far in 2021.The department responded to 4,621 calls in 2020, for which the average response time was 7 minutes and 47 seconds, compared to 7 minutes and 29 seconds in 2019, according to the 2020 annual report. The goal is six minutes, Waldo said — four minutes to travel to the scene and one minute each for the call processing and turnout time, meaning the time it takes firefighters to get out the door. Fire Chief Josh Waldo said a few different factors play into increased response times, including an increased number of overlapping calls, requiring fire trucks from one station to travel farther to cover for another station that is already busy.“It’s a combination of growth, whether you talk about the distance you have to travel, the number of calls we’re seeing, and then quite honestly everybody in Bozeman knows traffic is not getting better,” Waldo said Wednesday.Waldo said during this week’s city commission meeting that a new station alerting system has improved the turnout times.But still, the average time it took personnel to drive to a scene increased to 4 minutes and 56 seconds in 2020, a full minute longer than in 2019.Waldo said Wednesday he doesn’t see that number changing in the immediate future, even with the relocation of fire station one to the under construction public safety center next year or the proposed relocation of fire station two to Montana State University’s campus. “There’s going to be a need for a fourth fire station quickly,” Waldo said. “There’s not going to be a five- or 10-year gap between the relocation of (station) two and the need for four.”Waldo said overlapping calls are a big part of the issue.In 2020, 52% of the calls came in while the department was already responding to another call. That was the case for 41% of the calls in 2019 and just 37% of the calls in 2018.If station one is busy responding to an incident near its downtown location and another call for that area comes in, another truck stationed elsewhere in the city might be tasked with responding, meaning they have to travel much further to get to the scene.According to the report, there were fewer calls for service in 2020 than 2019, 4,621 compared to 4,896. Waldo said part of that can be chalked up to the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept more people at home.The department also implemented in September 2020 new standards for responding to medical calls and is no longer sending trucks to respond to many incidents, which Waldo said reduced the number of calls for the department.“It gives us some breathing room in our response system, and it makes sure that we’re sending the right unit to the right call in the right manner, which is extremely important,” Waldo said during the meeting. 