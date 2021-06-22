Nine candidates filed paperwork to run for four spots on the Bozeman City Commission in the November election.
The deadline for candidate filings for the municipal elections was Monday evening. Twelve people filed to run for elected positions in Bozeman: nine for four city commission seats and three for Bozeman Municipal Court judge.
Four of the five members of the city commission are up for election, and all four now serving in the seats are running as incumbents this November. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham is running for mayor, against Brian LaMeres and Christopher Brizzolara.
Cunningham announced his candidacy in April. He was elected to the commission in 2017 and was appointed deputy mayor in October after former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned.
LaMeres ran for mayor twice before and is a former employee with the city. He retired last year.
Brizzolara could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, but, according to campaign materials sent to the Chronicle, he works in architecture.
In Bozeman, a person elected mayor first serves two years as deputy mayor before a two-year mayoral term.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus is not up for election this November and will begin her elected two-year mayoral term in January. Andrus moved from deputy mayor to the top spot after Mehl’s resignation in September.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who was appointed to fill the seat left open by Mehl’s resignation, is running for the remaining two years left on the seat formerly held by Michael Wallner, who resigned in March.
Also running for that seat are Evan Rainey and Joseph Morrison.
The three candidates running for the Bozeman Municipal Court Judge are J. Colleen Herrington, Sheryl Wambsgans and Magdalena C. Bowen.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.