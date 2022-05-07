Over a dozen “huts” containing broadband fiber infrastructure are planned to be installed at city parks as the city’s network is built out.
Yellowstone Fiber — formerly Bozeman Fiber — started construction in March on a planned fiber internet network that will extend through the city. On Tuesday, city commissioners approved easements at 13 city parks for small structures that will house some of the network equipment.
The huts are about 12-feet-by-10-feet and will contain things like backup servers and backup generators. Yellowstone Fiber CEO Greg Metzger said the huts will provide redundancy to the network.
If there is an issue with one line of fiber, the huts will help fill in the gap to affected customers, Metzger said.
Each hut will serve between 2,000 and 2,500 customers.
“It costs us more, but it gives the best possible product for our customer,” Metzger said Friday.
A few of the pre-built huts have already arrived in Bozeman, though Metzger said they still have to coordinate with NorthWestern Energy for hook-ups and pour concrete slabs to form a base for the huts.
The city approved easements at Langhor Gardens, Bozeman Pond North, and Enterprise, Graf, Valley West, Kirk, Oak Springs, Cattail Lake, Glen Lake Rotary, Rose, Centennial, Southside and Bronken parks.
The easements are permanent, said Brit Fontenot, the city’s economic development director. Yellowstone Fiber came to the city when they were designing their network to ask whether putting the huts in city parks would be a possibility, since there are parks spread throughout Bozeman.
“Logistically and practically it made sense to have that kind of distribution around the community,” Fontenot said.
Construction on the network started in the Loyal Gardens and Norton Ranch subdivisions in west Bozeman.
Metzger told the Chronicle in April that they hope to get about six areas with an average of 1,800 residences in it finished by the summer, with 12 to 16 crews working at a time.
The city has been behind the project from the start, dating back to 2015 when commissioners voted to form the nonprofit. Gallatin County is also in support. In 2021, the county helped the nonprofit acquire $65 million in bonds for the project.
City commissioners were supportive of the easements.
“We recognize that they’re taking up a little bit of our space, but I think the benefit that we’re going to get from this really outweighs that park space that they’ll be using,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said at the meeting.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.