The rental market in Gallatin County severely disadvantages renters, and it has wreaked havoc on the local workforce in recent years.
That established issue was the focus of a virtual forum on Friday through Montana State University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. A second forum focusing on housing is planned for October that will feature panelists from other cities including Missoula to talk about how they have dealt with similar issues.
Friday’s forum started with pre-recorded interviews with three local residents impacted by the housing crisis.
One, a nurse who has lived in Bozeman for seven years, shared how high rents and home prices has made her work life harder due to understaffing, and forced many of her friends to move away from the area.
“I think ultimately the housing crisis here in Bozeman has left me, and a lot of people I know, with this feeling of displacement, some hopelessness and overall this feeling that we don’t deserve the quality of life here, because we can’t afford to keep up with the influx of wealth anymore,” the nurse said.
Panelist Tanya Andreasen with the One Valley Community Foundation shared other stories she gathered during their “Seat at the Table” initiative last year, highlighting a few from West Yellowstone residents who were struggling with a limited rental supply in the town.
Bozeman City Commissioner Terry Cunningham shared data showing that rents increased 11.1% in 2021 to $1.70 per square foot, and said they are hearing anecdotes of rent increases ranging from $200 to $800 a month.
Vacancy rates are also very low, which Cunningham said results in renters having very little leverage in comparison to landlords.
“We recognize that property taxes are indeed going up, but what we’re seeing is pricing based on what the market will bear,” Cunningham said. “When you have a situation where you have a lot of people chasing a scarce inventory, you have a supply and demand situation that is out of whack.”
The result is that many people are being pushed out of the area. Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown spoke to the county’s staffing issues as a result of housing prices. The county has 141 open positions out of the 620 it has budgeted, with 47 of those at the Gallatin Rest Home.
The county revamped its compensation plan and increased wages by 6% in fiscal year 2022 in response to the crisis, Brown said, with further wage increases and bonuses planned for the next fiscal year.
“With all of these efforts you can see with our vacancy rate numbers, we’re not really keeping up,” Brown said.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. Andreasen said she is feeling more hopeful about the crisis recently. One Valley is working to form a regional housing coalition that Andreasen said would focus on coordinating solutions to the problem.
The county is planning to use land it owns near the rest home for new housing, Brown said, and is working to acquire a few existing apartments to sublease temporarily to employees who are just starting or lose their housing.
Cunningham said there are more multi-family units than single-family homes being built, a new trend for Bozeman. The city adopted a new growth policy in 2020 that emphasized denser and more “urban-scale” development.
“It’s a supply and demand issue,” Cunningham said. “We really need to have sufficient inventory to reach that 5 to 8% vacancy rate, which is, when the market starts dictating prices rather than the the landlord.”
