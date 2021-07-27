Fatal crash reported on I-90 near 19th Avenue interchange By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 27, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Bozeman.According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. One car was involved and no additional injuries were reported. The person was from Missoula and driving a late 90s Lexus. The person's name has not been released. The Department of Transportation incident report map says that the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Mile Marker 306 at 12:23 p.m. and arrived on scene at 12:33 p.m. The crash temporarily blocked both lanes of travel on I-90 East between the North 19th Avenue interchange and the North 7th Avenue interchange. Both lanes of travel were opened again prior to 4:30 p.m.This story will be updated when additional information is made available. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Highway Transports Map Interchange Incident Interstate Lane Highway Patrol North Travel I-90 East Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment Harmful algal bloom detected in Hebgen Lake 1 hr ago Business Pandemic-induced passenger drop threatens federal money for West Yellowstone, Sidney airports 1 hr ago County Water judge reappointed by Montana Supreme Court to serve in Bozeman 2 hrs ago Education Bozeman schools' equity policy draws dozens to public meeting 3 hrs ago Education Bozeman Schools warn of long-term budget problems 3 hrs ago Crime and Courts Firefighters extinguish 'suspicious fire' in east Bozeman 8 hrs ago What to read next Environment Harmful algal bloom detected in Hebgen Lake Business Pandemic-induced passenger drop threatens federal money for West Yellowstone, Sidney airports County Water judge reappointed by Montana Supreme Court to serve in Bozeman Education Bozeman schools' equity policy draws dozens to public meeting Education Bozeman Schools warn of long-term budget problems Crime and Courts Firefighters extinguish 'suspicious fire' in east Bozeman Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Pandemic-induced passenger drop threatens federal money for West Yellowstone, Sidney airports Posted: 6 p.m. Scooters, an old horse and suspicious fiestaware: Police Reports for Monday, July 26 Posted: 4:45 p.m. Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted at FWP sites in Gallatin County Posted: July 26, 2021 Expansion of development off Huffine, College to include residential units Posted: July 25, 2021 Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal Posted: July 25, 2021