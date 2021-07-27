Support Local Journalism


One person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 near Bozeman.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. One car was involved and no additional injuries were reported. The person was from Missoula and driving a late 90s Lexus. 

The person's name has not been released. 

The Department of Transportation incident report map says that the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Mile Marker 306 at 12:23 p.m. and arrived on scene at 12:33 p.m. 

The crash temporarily blocked both lanes of travel on I-90 East between the North 19th Avenue interchange and the North 7th Avenue interchange. Both lanes of travel were opened again prior to 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when additional information is made available. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

