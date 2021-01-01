Bozeman continued its tradition of recognizing new and revitalized buildings, public art and “acts of neighborliness” with the annual beautification awards.
The Norm Asbjornson Hall on Montana State University’s campus was awarded for “sustainable style.” A house in northeast Bozeman called the “MT Nest Residence” was awarded in the “this is home” category. The temporary fairy garden installed along the Gallagator Trail was recognized for “sparking joy and spreading whimsy.”
Terry Quatraro, chair of the Bozeman Beautification Advisory Board, said the awards were established as an incentive for people to “do the right thing,” like encouraging residents and developers to keep the community in mind when remodeling or constructing buildings.
“The beautification awards are supposed to be recognizing those people that go out of their way to make their surroundings more beautiful,” Quatraro said. “This year … because of COVID, I didn’t want to see them be shipped off or forgotten, so I thought it’d be a good idea to include more altruistic gestures.”
The categories also included an “active spaces” award for Van Winkle Stadium and the BYEP Skate Park, an”innovative infill” award for Shine Beer Sanctuary, Lapa Grill and a residence, and a “boldly Bozeman” award for the rainbow crosswalks on some downtown streets.
Normally, the awards would be given in person during a ceremony in November, Quatraro said. That had to be cancelled, as did the annual clean-up day in the spring organized by the board.
Handing out the awards was still important, Quatraro said.
“It’s sad that we aren’t able to get together this year but ... I didn’t want it to go by unnoticed,”Quatraro said. “We all need a bit of positivity.”
