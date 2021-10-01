Here's what's going on with Bozeman's city commission elections

Thanks to a couple of resignations and two commissioners serving appointed terms, this year's ballot has the potential to be confusing.

Here is who is running for what in Bozeman:

Mayor: Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, Chris Brizzolara, Brian LaMeres

Two-year commission seat (the rest of an unexpired term due to Michael Wallner's resignation): Jennifer Madgic, Joey Morrison, Evan Rainey

Four-year commission seat (two seats are open): Commissioner Christopher Coburn, Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, Emily Talago

Mayor Cyndy Andrus is the only sitting commissioner not up for re-election.

Andrus was re-elected mayor in 2019. In Bozeman, the person elected mayor first serves two as deputy mayor, meaning Andrus was expected to be sworn in an as mayor in January 2022.

But, due to Mehl's resignation September, Andrus became mayor earlier than expected.

After Andrus was sworn in as mayor, Cunningham was then appointed to fill the deputy mayoral role. If he wins this fall's mayoral race, he would remain deputy mayor for two years before assuming the mayoral seat in 2024.