The three people running for two open seats on the Bozeman City Commission all have experience with city government, though only one has won an election before.Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy is running for re-election for her third term and Commissioner Christopher Coburn is running for his first term — he was appointed to an open seat this April after the resignation of former Commissioner Michael Wallner.Their opponent for the two open seats is Emily Talago, who serves on the Midtown Urban Renewal Board and the Interneighborhood Council and often attends and comments during city commission meetings. EMILY TALAGO Buy Now Emily Talago Courtesy of Emily Talago A fiscal watchdog, Talago is running on a platform of doing things from the bottom up and increasing the power and input residents have in city decisions.Talago moved to Bozeman in 2010, after living here briefly prior to that to do research at Montana State University. After working in a lab for a few years, Talago switched careers and now works for Cashman Nursery and has her own gardening-focused business.She got involved in local government after the formation of what is now the Midtown Urban Renewal District, which took her by surprise as a resident of the area.Talago started disseminating information about local goings-on to her neighbors and eventually became involved with the Midtown Urban Renewal Board and the Interneighborhood Council.“It’s so impractical to follow everything that (people) don’t really know that there’s something happening that will affect their everyday lived experience — which I think is what is important — until there’s an excavator across the street,” Talago said. “Participation in a meaningful way, like just beyond public comment, is so unapproachable.”Talago, 34, is running partially on a platform of increasing engagement opportunities. She said the city should identify barriers people have to participating and develop tools to involve more people as a way to rebuild trust with the city.Talago said she would also want to take a look at private interests influencing city policy by looking at policies like urban renewal districts, which are areas where a certain portion of tax dollars get diverted from their usual sources and used for redevelopment projects.Talago said she thinks any use of tax dollars for redevelopment projects should have to meet a higher bar than what the city uses now.She also thinks the city’s affordable housing strategy should focus more on a “bottom up” approach, meaning the city should work to support what individual residents can afford rather than helping to fund larger projects.For example, Talago said money could be used to help a homeowner convert their basement into a safe rental unit, helping them afford to stay in Bozeman and adding to housing supply.Talago is running in tandem with Evan Rainey, who is on the ballot for the two-year commission seat. She said if they don’t win, she hopes they influence city politics.“I am hoping that this election, and this kind of shake up … that whoever does get elected is coming in with a new awareness to wrap their head around someone’s lived experience being different than their own,” Talago said.I-HO POMEROY Buy Now I-Ho Pomeroy, owner of I-Ho’s Korean Grill, is running for reelection to the city commission in the upcoming 2021 election. Rachel Leathe/ Chronicle Commisionser I-Ho Pomeroy was first elected to the commission 2013 and is running for her third term.Pomeroy, who was born and raised in South Korea, runs a Korean restaurant on West Main Street. She said she is running for a third term because she feels her experience on the commission gives her a good understanding of how the city operates.Pomeroy said affordable housing is one of her main issues, partially due to her experience owning a restaurant.“As a small business, we cannot hire people, because people cannot afford to live here,” Pomeroy said.In addition to referencing the affordable housing levy that may bring a new source of funds to the city for housing, Pomeroy said the city should continue supporting affordable housing projects through groups like the Human Resources Development Council. Though she is in support of the city pushing for more affordable housing projects, Pomeroy said there needs to be a balance with growth and preserving open space and wetlands around Bozeman, which is another of her key issues.“I know housing and preserving nature, they don’t go together because housing needs land, but we need to save land. When land is gone, it is gone,” Pomeroy said. “So I put an emphasis on infill.”Pomeroy said she also wants to work on continuing to implement the city’s climate action plan, which the commission approved in 2020 and includes a slew of large and small action items, like pushing NorthWestern Energy for increased renewable energy sources.“This shows our city is leading by example,” Pomeroy said. “I would like to work on implementing (the plan) and educating our citizens.”Pomeroy said she also would want to focus on making sure the city supports small businesses by listening to business owners on issues like local regulations for signs.Pomeroy, who is working on constructing a new building for her restaurant near downtown, said that experience has been costly.The city could work to help hasten development projects, Pomeroy said. Another key issue for Pomeroy is supporting increased focus on mental health funding in the city.If re-elected, Pomeroy, 63, would be the second-longest serving public official behind Mayor Cyndy Andrus. Pomeroy said her time on the commission has given her the ability to deeply understand the way the city operates and the issues.Pomeroy said she also understands the experience of residents in Bozeman through talking to employees and customers at her restaurant.“I know we cannot solve all of our problems, but we can do as much as we can,” Pomeroy said.CHRISTOPHER COBURN Buy Now Christopher Coburn who was appointed to the vacant seat on the Bozeman City Commission, is running for a four-year term in the 2021 election. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Commissioner Christpher Coburn has had an unusual path to the city commission. He first applied to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Chris Mehl’s resignation in fall 2020, but was not selected despite receiving the lion’s share of support during public comment.Coburn attributes the support he received to people wanting someone younger and more connected to the issues on the commission, so he announced his run for the commission during the winter.A few months later, another resignation opened a seat on the commission. This time, Coburn was the only applicant left standing when commissioners took a vote.Joining the commission has been stressful, Coburn said, due to the pressure to quickly get up to speed on all the city issues and how the commission operates.Coburn, 30, grew up in Montana and said his identity as a young person of color renting in Bozeman gives him valuable insight.“I really do represent a growing population in this community that is diverse in a lot of ways that doesn’t really see themselves reflected in a lot of decision making spaces, not only in Bozeman but across Montana,” Coburn said. “I really do believe that if you have diverse folks at tables making decisions, you get a better outcome.”Coburn works for Bozeman Health and is the county representative to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. He said he comes at city issues from a public health perspective.“It’s not just about building roads or maintaining sewer networks but it’s about creating the conditions in which people can live healthy lives,” Coburn said. “It’s helpful to have a lens that’s not just coming from the planning world, not just coming from the sort of political experience and government world, but it’s coming from, like, ‘Hmm, how do these things all intersect to promote health?’”Besides navigating the pandemic, Coburn said he is also focused on establishing a crisis response team to respond to mental health related calls and having the city take more of a leading role in childcare for low-income people.Coburn said he also wants to see foundational changes to the city’s development code, particularly in getting more infill density built into areas of Bozeman with commercial services to sustain increased residential use.Coburn said he would also advocate for increased incentives for people to build affordable housing.“I want to be elected because I just really do believe in a community and a Bozeman that includes everybody,” Coburn said. “I really do believe in the power of this community to sort of chart a new path for us as we, you know, continue to grow.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 