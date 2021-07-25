Support Local Journalism


Plans to expand building the Bozeman Gateway project to include a mix of residential and commercial units near Huffine Lane and West College Street are underway.

The development, which has been underway since the mid-2000s, includes the Rosauers supermarket, Kohl’s and other commercial buildings. Bozeman city commissioners approved preliminary plans for the 72-acre project’s fourth phase, which totals 15 acres and is intended to be the “town center” for the development.

The project, which is north of West Garfield Street and east of Harmon Stream Boulevard, is proposing to split the land into 10 lots, six for development, three for open space and one common area lot.

A main street is going to be built in an east-west direction through the development, with storefronts facing the road.

The developers are also planning to build residential units in this phase, which was added as a requirement when the project was undergoing original approval in 2006.

Jim Ullman, who was representing the developer Tuesday, said during the meeting that they don’t yet have the exact plans for the residential units yet, but expect them to include a range of apartment types.

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, but Commissioner Jennifer Madgic did encourage the developers to add more park space around the residential buildings.

Madgic said putting residential units near commercial buildings is an important goal of the city.

”In general it meets what I think we’re tying to seek in our growth policy in terms of trying to put housing next to places that people frequent and I would be willing to guess that the walk score of this particular proposal is quite high, considering everything you could possibly need is right there,” Madgic said.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

