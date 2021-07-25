Expansion of development off Huffine, College to include residential units By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Plans to expand building the Bozeman Gateway project to include a mix of residential and commercial units near Huffine Lane and West College Street are underway.The development, which has been underway since the mid-2000s, includes the Rosauers supermarket, Kohl’s and other commercial buildings. Bozeman city commissioners approved preliminary plans for the 72-acre project’s fourth phase, which totals 15 acres and is intended to be the “town center” for the development.The project, which is north of West Garfield Street and east of Harmon Stream Boulevard, is proposing to split the land into 10 lots, six for development, three for open space and one common area lot. A main street is going to be built in an east-west direction through the development, with storefronts facing the road.The developers are also planning to build residential units in this phase, which was added as a requirement when the project was undergoing original approval in 2006. Jim Ullman, who was representing the developer Tuesday, said during the meeting that they don’t yet have the exact plans for the residential units yet, but expect them to include a range of apartment types.City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, but Commissioner Jennifer Madgic did encourage the developers to add more park space around the residential buildings.Madgic said putting residential units near commercial buildings is an important goal of the city.”In general it meets what I think we’re tying to seek in our growth policy in terms of trying to put housing next to places that people frequent and I would be willing to guess that the walk score of this particular proposal is quite high, considering everything you could possibly need is right there,” Madgic said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Commissioner Building Industry Development Developer Plan Building Storefront Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students 6 hrs ago News A complicated line: The work of splitting Montana into two congressional districts — again 6 hrs ago City Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal 6 hrs ago City Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Jul 24, 2021 Business Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business Jul 24, 2021 News Remembering four pilots: Family members gather to celebrate designation of B-47 Ridge Jul 23, 2021 What to read next Education Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students News A complicated line: The work of splitting Montana into two congressional districts — again City Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal City Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Business Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business News Remembering four pilots: Family members gather to celebrate designation of B-47 Ridge Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman City Commission to hear Whole Foods appeal Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: In caring for lawns, respect our shared resources Posted: July 24, 2021 Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Posted: July 24, 2021 Workforce housing in Big Sky inching forward Posted: July 24, 2021 Montana officials plan to move 19th Avenue rest stop to Three Forks Posted: July 23, 2021