Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public meeting Thursday about the Idaho Pole site.
The virtual meeting will cover potential redevelopment of the former and partially delisted Superfund site, said EPA spokesperson Beth Archer. The Idaho Pole property has been the subject of concern for residents and businesses in northeast Bozeman recently as the city worked to form an urban renewal district in an area including the property, which would open the door to more investment and potential redevelopment of the mostly vacant site.
The city commission approved the urban renewal plan last week in a 4-1 vote.
The Idaho Pole property was added to the EPA’s Superfund list in 1986 after it was discovered that the wood-treating operation, which began decades prior, had contaminated soil and groundwater in the area. Cleanup began a few years later, and most of the site was removed from the Superfund list earlier this year.
A few acres of the property remain on the list, and the entire site is subject to “institutional controls,” which limit some types of development on parts of the property.
The city has not received any development proposals for the site as of Tuesday, but city staff has worked with prospective buyers for the property. A city document from August listed the prospective buyers as Scout DAC, an LLC registered in Delaware.
Though early stage concept plans received by the city showed a mixed-use development, including residential units, an architect working with the prospective buyers said in November that the group has shifted its focus to a more industrial-type development.
Beyond redevelopment discussions, Thursday’s meeting will also provide a general site update, Archer said. The EPA released a five-year review for the site in September, which noted that several people said the agencies could improve their public communications about the site.
Roger Hoogerheide, the EPA’s project manager for the site, will run the meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. People can join via Microsoft Teams or by phone at number 406-247-0520, conference ID 610 878 447#. The Teams link can be found at www.epa.gov/superfund/idaho-pole. A Teams account is not needed to join the meeting, but there is a limit of 250 attendees.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.