As the potential sale of a Superfund site in northeast Bozeman moves forward, the prospective developer said on Thursday that he believes any redevelopment would leave the site in a better place than it is now.
Developer Casey Tippens, with Scout DAC, LLC, said during a public meeting for residents near the Idaho Pole Yard site off of L Street that they are planning for a mixed-use “light” industrial building on a portion of the property they are hoping to buy.
“I’ve been working on this site for three years now. And obviously, that’s the first question when you go into a project like this is: ‘Is it economically feasible?’,” Tippens said during the virtual meeting. “We do believe it’s economically feasible, and we’re committed to spending quite a bit of money to take on this responsibility.”
Tippens and Scout DAC are in talks to buy a portion of the property, which was placed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency superfund list in the 1980s after it was discovered that Idaho Pole Company’s wood-treating operation was contaminating the soil and groundwater.
Most of the 87-acre site was removed from the list in 2020, though a few acres of treated soil remain.
Tippens said during the meeting that they are planning to “disturb the soil in the least way possible” during building.
“At the end of the day, we believe the site is safer with a building on it and with a cap over the treated soils area,” Tippens said. “We think as it currently stands, now, it’s in its most unsafe condition.”
The Environmental Protection Agency is negotiating a prospective purchaser agreement with Scout DAC to ensure any redevelopment is protective of the contamination remedies in place on the land.
EPA remedial project manager Roger Hoogerheide said during the virtual meeting Thursday that they are planning to put the agreement up for a 30-day public comment period starting in mid-May.
The sale of the property is slated to go through by the end of June.
The prospective purchaser’s agreement with Scout DAC includes plans to move a portion of the treated soils that sit between Cedar Street and I-90 to the other side of the street since recently changed flood maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency placed that area in a floodway.
Moving the soils will take the treated soil area’s size from 4.5 acres down to two acres, Hoogerheide said.
There are also plans to put an “impervious cap” on the treated soils area to prevent water from getting into it, which Hoogerheide said will likely be a parking lot — though he noted the city has the final say on any sort of site plans.
Several residents asked questions during the meeting about concerns over the potential for construction to lead to the spread of contaminants from the soil.
Hoogerheide acknowledged dust spread is a concern and said there would be an agency presence on site during construction.
“If it’s windy, we definitely don’t want to be working out there excavating because that’s just going to exacerbate the problem,” Hoogerheide said. “So we’ll probably stop work based on wind conditions.”
Tippens said they are planning to take “every precaution” during construction to protect nearby residents and limit any spread of contaminants.
The EPA is also negotiating an order with the Idaho Pole Company — which is all but defunct but still on the hook for the site’s cleanup — for additional groundwater work this summer.
Hoogerheide said that will involve “in situ” or in place injection of chemical oxidants into the groundwater that will address the remaining contamination.