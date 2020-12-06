An official from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said last week that any redevelopment of a former Superfund site in northeast Bozeman will require extensive input from the EPA and other agencies.
Roger Hoogerheide, who is the EPA’s project manager for the Idaho Pole site near the railroad and I-90, walked residents through some common concerns he’s heard about redevelopment of the site during a public meeting on Thursday. The site was added to the Superfund list in 1986 after it was discovered a wood-treating operation there had contaminated soil and groundwater.
The property was partially delisted from the EPA’s Superfund list earlier this year, though a few acres of treated soil remain on the list. The entire property is subject to a series of institutional controls from the EPA that restrict certain types of development.
Hoogerheide said the EPA and Montana Department of Environmental Quality will work with the city and any future developers on plans for the property, and emphasized more soil sampling and careful planning will be needed before any shovel hits dirt.
“There is no cookie-cutter approach. Every site is unique,” Hoogerheide said.
The project has been the cause of concern for many residents and businesses in northeast Bozeman in recent weeks as the city commission approved an urban renewal plan that will increase investment in an area of the city including the property, opening the door to its redevelopment.
No developer has contacted the EPA with a proposal, Hoogerheide said during the meeting, though he urged anyone who might want to develop the site to get in touch early in the process.
Hoogerheide addressed concerns he’s heard about the potential for utility installations spreading contaminants, the sufficiency of recent soil samples, how residential use may be allowed, how the city’s zoning lines up with the EPA’s institutional controls, what safety controls there will be at the site during construction, and who would have liability for any future safety risks there.
If residential use to be allowed, Hoogerheide said the EPA would want more sampling and revisions to the human health risk assessment for the site.
Contaminant levels considered appropriate for residential use would be lower than what is allowed at the site, which Hoogerheide said was originally cleaned up to allow for industrial and commercial use.
Any redevelopment approval would require additional soil sampling, Hoogerheide said, at greater depths than was done before.
“It’s not like we’re going to say ‘yep, go ahead and put your utilities in.’ We’ll require sampling before those utilities go in,” Hoogerheide said.
Should utilities be placed near the treated soils area, Hoogerheide said he would be concerned that a line break would result in a release of water to the treated soils, so he would want to work with a developer to make sure there are protective measures in place.
The 4.5-acre treated soils area is covered by a 12-inch cap that Hoogerheide said would need to be protected should construction take place. Hoogerheide said EPA and DEQ would ensure best management practices are in place during construction, which could range from simple signs warning crews to not drive equipment over the cap to fencing off the area.
“All it takes is a nice summer thunderstorm and then someone with a piece of heavy equipment running over that treated soils area (and) we don’t have a cap anymore,” Hoogerheide said. “I would prefer not to excavate in the treated soils area without a compelling reason as to why. And I will state right now just because it costs less is not a compelling reason.”
Hoogerheide said if the site is sold, the new owner would not be liable for any current contamination on the site if they follow “reasonable steps” to not worsen contamination. A developer would be liable for future clean-up if any of their actions exacerbate the contamination.
Hoogerheide emphasized that the Idaho Pole site is different from the Bozeman landfill, which spurred lawsuits against the city, because there is a private party responsible for the site. Still, Hoogerheide said the city would work closely with EPA and DEQ during a development approval process.
“The city and the EPA and DEQ will be working collaboratively on any type of redevelopment scenario,” Hoogerheide said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.