Development plans for a superfund site in northeast Bozeman are moving forward.
A 30-day public comment period opened Friday, May 13 for a prospective purchaser settlement agreement for the Idaho Pole Superfund site off of L Street. The sale of the property is slated to go through by the end of June.
The agreement lays out what the hopeful buyers of the property, Scout DAC, LLC plan to do on the site and what liability protections they will be given.
The Idaho Pole site has sat largely vacant for years, but Scout DAC and local developer Casey Tippens are in talks to buy the property. During a meeting with neighbors last month, Tippens said they’re planning to construct a “light” industrial building on a portion of the property.
The U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency placed the site on the national priority superfund list in the 1980s after it was discovered that Idaho Pole Company’s wood-treating operation was contaminating the soil and groundwater.
Most of the 87-acre site was removed from the list in 2020, though a few acres of treated soil remain.
Tippens said during the April meeting that they are planning to “disturb the soil in the least way possible” during building.
“At the end of the day, we believe the site is safer with a building on it and with a cap over the treated soils area,” Tippens said. “We think as it currently stands now, it’s in its most unsafe condition.”
The prospective purchaser’s agreement includes plans to move a portion of the treated soils that sit between Cedar Street and I-90 to the other side of the street since recently changed flood maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency placed that area in a floodway.
That will reduce the size of the 4.5 acre treated soils area by 2.4 acres, according to the agreement.
The agreement also lays out plans for an “impervious cap” to be placed on the treated soils area south of Cedar, with the end use of the area proposed to be a parking lot. The impervious cap will “prevent infiltration of water into the treated soils and eliminates the potential for direct exposure to the treated soils,” according to the agreement, and is more protective than the current cover.
The agreement also lays out a new stormwater system to collect runoff from the treated soil areas and indicates the utilities will be placed to not overlap with the treated soil areas.
The EPA is also negotiating an order with the Idaho Pole Company — which is all but defunct but still on the hook for the site’s cleanup — for additional groundwater work this summer.
EPA Project Manager Roger Hoogerheide said at the April meeting that will involve “in situ” or in place injection of chemical oxidants into the groundwater that will address the remaining contamination.