The Ellen Theatre got the OK to put one of the final touches on its decade-long renovation — a 10-foot, vertical sign pulled from Bozeman’s past.
There’s a photo of downtown Bozeman in 1923 in city documents. In it, a banner hangs between Main Street’s rooftops that declares it’s roundup day. The street is taken up by people on horses and parked Model T-era cars. The sidewalk is packed with onlookers and U.S. flags.
Above all that hangs The Ellen’s blade sign — an estimated 16-foot sign, wide enough to fit the letters of the theater’s name from top to bottom.
Since sometime in the 1930s, that sign has only existed in photos. That’s about to change.
With a 4-1 vote this week, the Bozeman City Commission approved a recreation of the blade sign which, though scaled down, is larger than what city building rules typically allow.
Commissioners’ OK came despite city staff recommending that the sign didn’t conform to standards and was “insufficient for approval.”
The sign will take on the original’s shape and style and have iron framing with an aluminum face.
John Ludin, the Ellen’s executive director, went through historic photos of the sign as he made his pitch to commissioners Monday.
“I appreciate the opportunity to show you the type of time and energy we took to replicate (the sign) as best we could and to honor the building,” Ludin told commissioners.
Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus was the one vote against the request, saying she agreed with staff that the new sign “creates a false sense of history.” She said she thought the restoration period identified and the request was inconsistent. Andrus said if she had her way, the designers and city would go back to the drawing board.
“I very much appreciate the significance of the sign, and I think it belongs on the theatre,” Andrus said.
Other commissioners said the sign fit as proposed.
“The sign both fails and passes several review criteria that were mentioned by staff,” said Commissioner Michael Wallner. “I think we also have to consider what’s in the public’s interest and the interest of historic preservation.”
The sign hung over the Ellen starting in 1919, the year the theatre opened. In pictures, the sign stands out as one of the elements designed to announce the theatre’s prestige — which successfully caught people’s attention.
A Nov. 26, 1919, edition of the Bozeman Courier said the new playhouse was an institution the town could be proud of that combined “every modern convenience with an air of quiet simplicity and beauty.”
“Representing an investment of $100,000, it is the best possible evidence of its builders’ faith in Bozeman prosperity,” the Courier wrote.
The theatre’s most recent restoration was based on architect Fred Willson’s original blueprints found in the building in 2008, when it was bought by Montana Theatreworks. The blueprints didn’t include plans for the sign, which was designed based on photos found in museum archives.
In a report on the sign’s history from last year, Ole Nelson, the owner of Media Station Design Works, wrote the black-and-white pictures showed it was approximately 16 feet tall and likely projected eight to 10 feet away from the building.
“The blade sign’s height was also important to be viewed over parked cars and the various parades that Main Street would host over the coming years,” Nelson said.
He said the next sign will avoid blocking the view of other downtown reader boards while also making sure it can be seen.
