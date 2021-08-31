Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


An overhaul of Bozeman’s building codes took another step forward this week with the release of a draft report assessing how the code impacts affordable housing.

The 64-page draft report, put together by Clarion Associates, lists specific and broad recommendations for changes to the city’s unified development code and development review process, ranging from suggestions on how to speed the development review process to recommendations on the residential density measurements for lots.

The effort began earlier this year. Developers have long critiqued Bozeman’s code for being confusing and lengthy.

The report states that there are regulations in the code that “create barriers to the creation of more housing,” and that the code can be revised to be more clear and predictable.

The recommendations are a mix of code changes and system changes, Community Development Director Marty Matsen said.

“It did a good job of balancing ‘Hey, here’s what you could do better, but even if you do it better, it might not make things drastically cheaper all at once,’” Matsen said.

The draft report states that it is not possible for Bozeman to “‘build’ itself out” of the housing crisis through new construction and suggests the city look for ways to preserve affordable units.

The draft recommends the city retool the housing review process by rethinking how much detail is required of housing applications in initial stages of review and expediting the zoning review process for housing projects, among other measures.

The draft also suggests the city proactively revise its zoning map rather than leaving it up to developers to apply for rezoning to a higher density district.

Matsen said he thinks there’s room for improvement with the development review process, but noted they have to find a balance between giving the public enough information and time for input and making things quicker for the developers.

“It’s just a fine line of how do we streamline things to help housing get on the market faster while also being appropriate to our citizens,” Matsen said.

Clarion Associates, who were paid just under $140,000 for the work, held several public meetings in the spring at the beginning of the review process.

Matsen said while he thinks input from those sessions gave the consultants focus areas, the point was to get expert opinions and experience from working with other cities codes.

The city is planning to present the report in front of citizen advisory boards and other groups through now into October to get feedback for the draft. A final version will then be presented to the city commission.

The report itself won’t itself come with any changes, but some code suggestions would have to go through city commission approval while others could be implemented on an administrative level by the city’s community development department, Matsen said.

The city is planning to do major reworking of the unified development code in 2022. Elements of the report may be included in that effort, while others might be implemented sooner, Matsen said.

“We’re going to keep trying to do things better and make things in our code easier and more helpful to bringing housing online,” Matsen said. “At the end of the day, our code alone can’t influence the market, given some of those things that are working against affordable housing.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.