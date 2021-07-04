Art Walk, kicking off the second Friday in July, marks a return to some of downtown Bozeman’s staple events after last year’s pandemic-induced cancellations and modifications.
Those events, put on by the Downtown Bozeman Association, include three Art Walks, four Music on Main events, and the three-day Crazy Days summer sidewalk sale.
This summer’s Art Walks are scheduled on the second Friday in July, August and September from 4 to 8 p.m.
Art Walk this year will look familiar, said Makai-Lynn Randall, the program director with the Downtown Bozeman Association.
The Art Walks’ hours will be extended from years previous, and most of the usual 30-plus businesses and galleries will participate, although some won’t be serving food, Randall said.
The Downtown Bozeman Association is the force behind Music on Main, which can draw thousands of people downtown on Thursday nights, and the Art Walks.
To kick off the Art Walk, there will be live music at various downtown locations. Republic Services plans to host a recycled arts and crafts station for children at Soroptimist Park. The Bozeman Flyers Dance Troupe also plans to perform at the park.
Later in July marks the return of Music on Main concert series, in its 21st consecutive year. Four concerts are scheduled through July and August.
“We think Music on Main will be busy this year,” Randall said. “We’re already seeing a lot of traffic downtown.”
Last year, in-person Music on Main concerts were canceled due to the pandemic. Some of the concerts were streamed live from the Rialto, with limited in-person audiences.
The first concert of 2021 is planned on July 22.
There will be fewer concerts than in years past, partly because the downtown association started planning the concerts much later in the spring than normal, Randall said.
Typically, the downtown association books musicians as early as February for eight concerts. This year, there will be four.
This spring, Randall was still unsure that the pandemic would ease enough to allow for large concerts.
“We just weren’t sure if things were going to be open,” she said. “We didn’t decide this was happening until April.”
