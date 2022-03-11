Here’s some good news: Downtown Bozeman is not dead. Not even close to dying.
This according to Ellie Staley, the head of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership who spoke during a forum on Friday in an effort to “bust the myth” that development and rising rents are killing downtown Bozeman as residents know it.
The recent move of popular niche store Cactus Records from its Main Street location has many concerned that beloved local businesses will be pushed out of downtown, but Staley said she is confident in the future of the district.
“We are concerned about the future of losing some of that mix and diversity… but I do believe our downtown businesses currently right now are in some of the best situations,” Staley said. “I am less worried about more businesses closing than I think I ever have been in my time in downtown and I think its just due to the passion and the really gumption to stay open, get through a pandemic.”
Staley was presenting during a forum held by the Montana State University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute on the future of downtown Bozeman as growth and development continues at a breakneck pace.
Though Staley said there are a host of challenges facing the downtown area, like rising rents and workforce shortages due to the housing crisis, she said she’s optimistic about the future of the area.
Staley said the downtown core lost very few businesses due to COVID-19, though she said inventory shortages are impacting a few still. Performing venues have fared a little worse than their counterparts, Staley said, and generally recovered slower from the pandemic’s impacts.
Though increasing rents is an issue for downtown businesses, Staley noted that rents aren’t much lower in other spots across town. Staley used the example of Cactus Records, which moved to a storefront in West Bozeman after its downtown space was put up for sale at a price out of reach for the store’s owner.
Cactus Records has already moved, but Staley questioned what kind of future tenant the building’s owner will be able to find that can afford a higher rent.
“It’s an issue we’re talking about it everyday, it’s certainly a concern,” Staley said about rising rents generally.
There are other changes slated for the downtown, like the proposal to put in paid parking to raise revenue to build another parking garage.
Staley said many business owners are uncomfortable with the proposal, and said there are a lot of unanswered questions like if paid parking will be seasonal or year round and what will happen to downtown workers.
“I believe downtown Bozeman will survive the boom. Certainly it’s going to be a challenge, but we all have to work together,” Staley said.