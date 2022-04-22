As the city considers whether to implement paid parking in downtown Bozeman, some business owners are concerned about the potential ripple effects of the proposal.
Some think it could drive customers away from downtown. Others don’t agree, but think it could make hiring employees in an already tight labor market even harder. One posited that it could force them to raise their prices, and a few think the benefit would be outweighed by the negative impacts.
“I am really concerned that it would drive people to other places, other options to eat and drink and shop where they don’t have to pay for parking,” said Anna Deal, owner of Lockhorn Cider House. “Paid parking may do more harm than good.”
The city is proposing paid parking in the downtown area as a way to raise revenue to increase parking supply and incentivize people to get to downtown another way and cut down on the number of cars left parked in one spot for hours on end.
Some business owners acknowledge the parking situation downtown could use some work, but don’t agree that paid on-street parking is the way to get there.
“I remember when nobody was coming downtown, so to a certain degree we have a good problem,” said Mike Hope, who owns the Rocking R Bar on Main Street.
Hope is against the paid parking proposal. Like a few other business owners, Hope thinks the city should find the money to expand parking supply somewhere else.
Hope also feels it would put pressure on his 30-odd employees, a concern shared by other business owners.
“It’s hard enough to find employees now, but if they knew they had to pay $5 a day or try to move their car…I think the impact is they’ll just start parking further and further into the neighborhoods,” said Travis Collins, owner of Shine Beer Sanctuary.
The range of concerns from business owners’ — impact on customers, employees, nearby residents and the fact that no other business districts in town would have paid parking — reflect the complicated nature of the city’s proposal.
City staff proposed to city commissioners that they implement paid parking rates downtown during peak season — May 1 to Sept. 30 — to pay for the existing parking system and provide additional transportation money, including the potential for an additional parking garage.
Many business owners are concerned about the potential ripple effects of paid parking.
“I think that there’s absolutely benefit from a revenue perspective, I would say that that’s inarguable,” said Ellie Staley, the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership. “But I think the question is, is that going to eliminate all of the issues that we have? Is the ability to raise funds off of parking, is that going to just redirect some of our other issues that we can’t just solve immediately with parking revenue?”
Several downtown business owners said they don’t want the city to implement paid parking too quickly.
Cory Lawrence, who owns Off the Beaten Path travel company and the Armory Hotel, said he is concerned that the paid parking won’t help increase the parking supply quickly enough.
“It may be that in the end, on-street parking metered parking revenue is necessary for the downtown, but it feels a little out of order in the moment to pursue this so hotly as the city’s staff has when the conclusion that’s been drawn speaks directly to supply,” Lawrence said. “I just don’t want us to rush into it after all this time.”
The city heard an earful of these concerns during a series of meetings with business owners, residents and others in the weeks since the proposal was presented to city commissioners.
City Parking Program Manager Mike Veselik said they are putting together a report compiling all the responses and exploring the feasibility of an employee parking permit system, which the city has hired a consultant to look into.
Several employers said the permit parking would be a “game-changer.”
Kelly Wiseman, general manager of the Bozeman Community Food Co-op said should there be paid parking without some sort of permit system, they would likely look at raising prices to accommodate paying for their employee parking.
“I’m not as worried about it chasing off customers … I’m not as concerned about that as I am concerned about employees,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman is supportive of an idea for a shuttle system that would allow employees to park at the county fairgrounds and be bused downtown, which other employers and city commissioners also pointed to as a potential option.
Looking into the employee shuttle is one of a few different assignments city staff has been tasked with in regards to paid parking.
Veselik said they are also looking into the possibility of federal or state grants to fund a second garage. City staff are also looking to nail down the site for the second garage, which Veselik said has been narrowed down to the library, federal building and land near the county courthouse.
Veselik emphasized the city is taking the process slow.
“It won’t come back until we have all our homework done,” Veselik said.