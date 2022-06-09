Subscribe
The first of downtown Bozeman's summer art walks will be held Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m.
Over 30 local businesses will feature artwork, according to the Downtown Bozeman Association, which organizes the event.
Participating businesses, which range from coffee shops to engineering firms, choose artists to feature throughout the summer and will have window posters advertising the walk.
The walks are scheduled for the second Friday of every month through September, and one winter art walk will be held in December.
“It's a great way to showcase our local artists, and our amazing food and culture scene. And it's all within six blocks,” said Ellie Staley, executive director of the Bozeman Downtown Partnership.
Staley said the walks are a staple of summer in downtown Bozeman, and "there never goes an art walk without thousands in attendance. And that's been the case for more than fifteen years."
Staley also said many businesses offer drinks or snacks for the event.
“It’s a fun way to introduce the public to what we do, and to introduce us to the public,” said Rod Zullo, a sculptor with a gallery in the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture.
The Emerson has several participating galleries and studios, and begins the art walk an hour early at 5 p.m. Staley said it’s often where art-walkers kick off the event.
Bronze sculptor Elaine Hansard, whose studio is on the second floor of the Emerson, said that the event has helped bring people up to her space. “It’s nice to put a face with the art,” she said.
The Artist’s Gallery, an artist-owned co-op in the Emerson, plans to have its featured artists present to talk with visitors.
Artist and member LeeAnn Galusha said she enjoys talking to viewers about her art, and that the walks help sell art.
“Even if they don’t buy anything the night of the art walk, they have it in their minds when they leave,” Galusha said.
Brian McKeithan can be reached at bmckeithan@dailychronicle.com.
