The sale and redevelopment of a fire station in downtown Bozeman is moving forward, with at least 50 workforce housing units proposed for the property under a sale agreement.
City commissioners are set to vote on the sale of Fire Station No. 1 at the corner of North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street and the allocation of $1.6 million in tax investment funds for a housing project there at their meeting next week.
The proposed buyers are Cory Reistad and Allison Bryan, who are bringing forward a project that will include at least 50 workforce housing units, which are targeted at people making no more than 120% of the area median income.
The area median income in Gallatin County in 2020 was $63,300 for a one-person household and $90,400 for a four-person household.
The sale for the 9,538-square-foot fire station building on 0.45 acres was negotiated for $2.9 million.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said if commissioners approve the sale, the city would place a covenant on the land requiring the affordable units.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to have 50 affordable units anywhere in the city,” Mihelich said. “But we think it’s particularly important that we provide affordable housing near downtown, because downtown is where we have the greatest concentration of service workers that are likely to need affordable housing.”
The fire station operations are moving to the under-construction Public Safety Center further north on Rouse later this year.
The sale of the fire station is baked into the safety center’s $37 million construction budget, and the city is required under its charter to reap at least 90% of the appraised value of a public property if it is sold.
Despite that, city commissioners pushed for the sale to be targeted to a buyer who would provide some level of affordable housing on the property.
Since the sale price could not be reduced much, city staff proposed two other incentives to grease the wheels — $1.6 million in the tax increment financing funds and some help with the minimum proposed parking requirements.
The tax increment funds, or TIF funds, come from the downtown urban renewal district, which siphons off a portion of property taxes from their intended destinations to be used for investment in the district. TIFs are not additional taxes.
With at least 50 units required under the sale agreement, the subsidy shakes out to $32,000 per unit.
While the transportation advisory board voted to recommend the city commission approve the parking concession, the Downtown Urban Renewal TIF Board voted 2-2 on the recommendation twice, which means the motion failed.
Commissioners will vote separately on the sale agreement and TIF allocation.
If commissioners approve the sale, there will be a 45-day due diligence period.
Reistad and Bryan were unavailable for comment on the proposed sale on Friday. In their letter of intent for their bid, Reistand and Bryan said they are prioritizing for-sale units over rentals.
“Our plan is to give the workforce in the community (the teachers, librarians, small business owners and so on) the opportunity to own in the heart of the city they work so hard to remain in,” the letter reads.