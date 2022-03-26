The developers behind a proposed housing project on the site of the downtown Bozeman fire station want to make a statement.
That’s why Allison Bryan and Cory Reistad are venturing to redevelop the station at North Rouse Avenue and East Mendenhall Street into a mixed-use project that is intended to include at least 50 below-market rate housing units.
Reistad said the site location, just a block from Main Street, is prime location for a below-market rate project.
“It became a passion of mine to find something that would allow some sustainability in Bozeman,” Reistad said. “I thought about doing affordable housing on the periphery in Bozeman, which I think we could certainly do, but making a statement about this community and about how we care about the people who work and live here every day … this would be a perfect opportunity to make that statement.”
Bozeman city commissioners approved the sale at their meeting this week, along with $1.6 million in tax increment financing funds for the project that would be dispensed after certificates of occupancy are issued.
Under the agreement, the sale would come with a binding covenant to the land requiring at least 50 units priced at 120% area median income be developed on the land.
Now, Reistad and Bryan have 45 days for due diligence before the sale can close.
They wouldn’t officially take ownership of the property until this summer, as the fire department will continue operations in the building until the Public Safety Center is complete.
Bryan said they are still crunching the numbers on the project and looking for other partners. If everything shakes out as planned, Reistad said the earliest they could start construction would be spring 2023.
They don’t have site plans drawn up yet, but Bryan said with the cost of the land at $2.9 million, they need to do at least 50 units in addition to commercial space to make the project pencil out.
The city also offered up another incentive for the project to help ease the minimum parking requirements by offering spots in a nearby city lot.
Bryan and Reistad have worked on projects together before.
Bryan’s interest was piqued when she noticed the “for sale” sign on the building while dropping her kids off at Hawthorne Elementary next door.
Reistad, who was born in the Old Deaconess Hospital that is set to be demolished soon, runs SAV Digital Environments, which employs about 90 people. Like many businesses in Bozeman, Reistad’s employees are struggling with the lack of available and affordable housing.
“One of our monumental challenges in our workplace right now is being able to have people come work for us or stay working with us because they can’t find housing,” Reistad said. “There’s no place to live and when they find some place, it’s out of the realm of affordability.”
Reistad said he’s developed other market-rate projects, and is disappointed when the units end up selling to people not local to Bozeman who just use them as vacation homes.
That is part of the reason why Reistad and Bryan are pushing for all of the units to be sold, rather than rented, at 120% area median income.
Due to shifting construction and labor costs, Bryan said they will have to wait until later in the project to decide whether they will sell or rent the units. They are working with the Human Resources Development Council on the project, Bryan said, and don’t yet know what sort of price range the units might be in.
“In 2024 when this is complete, 120% AMI will look different and interest rates will look very different than they are today, too so it’s gonna be a little bit of a moving target,” Bryan said. “If we didn’t have any city assistance, I think you know how much these things could go for. So we just wanted to make a statement that we care about the community and as members of the community, we felt that just needed to be done.”