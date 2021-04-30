Two days before he tendered his resignation, the city of Bozeman informed former City Commissioner Michael Wallner that it was investigating a complaint from a city employee about an interaction the employee had with Wallner, records obtained by the Chronicle show.
Wallner was accused of using his position to influence and intimidate the employee regarding a matter related to his role as president of his homeowners association, not his commission work.
Investigators found the allegations to be unsubstantiated, but did conclude that Wallner “blurred those lines” between his public role as an elected official and his role with the homeowners association.
Wallner resigned on March 12, saying he had been thinking of doing so for some time and was “spread too thin.”
After his resignation, the Chronicle filed a broad records request for Wallner’s emails. Copies of hundreds of emails — many of which were unrelated to this incident — were provided to the Chronicle on Friday.
A copy of the investigative report was provided separately.
The documents show that City Manager Jeff Mihelich emailed Wallner on March 10, informing him the city had opened an investigation into the complaint from the employee about the encounter, which was related to his role as the then-president of his HOA.
A redacted copy of the investigation report showed a resident in the neighborhood was operating a day care out of a home in violation of subdivision covenants. The matter eventually reached its way to Wallner as HOA president.
The situation escalated, according to the report, and eventually resulted in Wallner going to the home of the unidentified city employee involved in the situation.
Though the report states that “it is undisputed that Commissioner Wallner was very polite and cordial during his visit,” it also contends there are differing accounts of his intent.
Wallner told investigators he went to the home to de-escalate the situation and resolve the dispute with a “neighborly conversation.”
Another person interviewed, whose name was redacted in the report, said they believed Wallner came to the home to put pressure on them related to a public records request filed with the city.
The report states the allegation that Wallner tried to influence a public employee is unsubstantiated.
The report notes the situation is why the commission passed a resolution in 2019 directing the city commissioners to avoid interactions with city employees that could be construed as exerting influence over them.
“Here, Commissioner Wallner was dealing with in-home daycare issues in both his personal role as a HOA President and his public role as a City Commissioner,” the report reads. “Commissioner Wallner blurred those lines when he referenced his personal HOA daycare issue in an email sent from his City Commission email.”
The report goes on to state Wallner failed to recognize that his actions could be viewed as “attempting to exert influence” over the employee.
“Simply put, no matter how virtuous his intent was, Commissioner Wallner should have avoided the perception of impropriety by not going over to the (redacted) home to discuss a personal issue knowing that (redacted) was a City employee,” the report states.
Wallner, who began his term in 2020, cited the job’s time commitment in his resignation email to Mihelich, and said he had been contemplating resigning for several months.
He reiterated that sentiment to the attorney investigating the matter, according to the report.
In a statement to reporters on Friday, Wallner said his responsibilities as the HOA president “presented an unfortunate circumstance” with his role as a commissioner.
Wallner also said the complainants made “untrue characterizations” of his behavior but said he harbors “no ill will toward anybody involved in this circumstance.”
“Admittedly, at the time, I was truly spread too thin, and I agree with the finding that my roles as a local HOA President and as a City Commissioner may have blurred some lines unintentionally,” Wallner said. “Back in March, I moved on with my life and will continue to do so in the future.”
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who announced his mayoral run last week, said Friday he is aware of the matter but declined to comment further.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she is also aware of the matter.
“We have norms and as commissioners we have all said that these are norms we put in place and that we follow, and they need to be followed,” Andrus said.
Wallner’s seat is now filled by Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who was appointed by his now-colleagues in early April. Coburn’s appointed term runs through the end of this year, and the remaining two years left on the seat will be on the ballot in the November elections.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who was herself appointed to an open seat left by a resigned commission member, has filed to run for that seat.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.