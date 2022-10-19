Angered by the recent death of Kelly Fulton — a Bozeman High School teacher who died after being struck by a driver while biking to work — cyclists urged the city this week to take bike safety seriously.
Several people spoke at Tuesday’s city commission meeting to bring attention to what they see as a bigger issue with the city’s pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.
“It is obvious Bozeman’s roads have become more dangerous to all who use them because of those who run lights speeding or talking or texting on handheld devices,” Michael Smith said. “We are not imagining this.”
Smith and others shared their own experiences cycling in Bozeman, where they said they regularly see drivers on their phones, running through red lights and disregarding cyclists and pedestrians.
Belgrade resident Teri Sinopoli said she would like to be able to bike more in Bozeman, but avoids biking in town because of safety concerns.
“I don’t feel safe riding in Bozeman anymore,” Sinopoli said. “I have given up a lot of the biking that I do.”
Glenn Monahan said he stood at the intersection of Oak Street and North 15th Avenue — near where Fulton was struck — for 30 minutes in the morning and another 30 minutes in the afternoon one day to track how many people were running red lights.
He saw 12 people run through a red light in the morning, and another 22 in the afternoon.
Fulton was struck near the intersection on his way to work. A Bozeman High School teacher and a father, Fulton is remembered by those who knew him as someone who cared deeply for those around him and who had a passion for learning.
Another Bozeman resident died recently while cycling. Richard Evers, 75, died on Sep. 23 after colliding with a car on Huffine Lane.
Several people who spoke during public comment said it’s time for the city to make pedestrian and cyclist safety a priority.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he spent time thinking about what the commission could do to improve traffic safety and floated two ideas. One is to start a program to educate people about how to handle interactions between cars, cyclists and pedestrians on the road.
The other idea Cunningham mentioned is to look into lowering the speed of city-owned roads to a maximum of 35 mph.
“I propose we take an inventory of all city streets with a speed limit in excess of 35 mph and determine if that speed limit is indeed warranted when juxtaposed against the safety concerns of faster vehicles, traveling those roadways,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham also mentioned a state law that prohibits red light cameras — which was passed when Bozeman was attempting to install cameras.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said the city should look at the design of roads and try to address structural issues that foster unsafe traffic conditions, saying that he thought that would have more long-lasting impact than increased traffic enforcement.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city would look at the idea to reduce speeds to 35 mph and agreed with Coburn that increased enforcement wasn’t a long-term solution, but said enforcement that focused on education could help.
Mihelich said he thinks the city should double its investment in bike and pedestrian lanes and paths, signs, striping and other pedestrian infrastructure in the capital projects budget.
Mihelich said he would keep the commission updated on the proposals.
Several people during public comment said they agreed with the ideas, but some emphasized urgency is important.
“All the suggestions you made tonight are intermediate to long term,” Monahan said. “You need to do something tomorrow. And it needs to be aggressive.”
