After years of planning and fundraising, the Human Resources Development Council broke ground Thursday at the future home of a food bank, pay-what-you-can restaurant and year-round emergency shelter.
The triangular plot of land along the train tracks at 206 Griffin Drive doesn’t look like much now — piping lies on the ground amid piles of dirt and rocks. On Thursday, though, a bright white tent sitting on the site signaled the parcel’s future.
HRDC is building a $28 million campus there that will include two buildings housing its food and nutrition programs, a year-round emergency shelter and other services.
“This really marks our commitment as an organization to meet the needs of our community for the next 30 years,” HRDC CEO Heather Grenier said Thursday. “(We are) committed to building this place that people are not ashamed to come to, that they feel comfortable coming to, and they feel empowered by being here, and they feel like they are treated with dignity and respect.”
Grenier spoke at the groundbreaking for Community First Griffin Place, where HRDC celebrated the $10.7 million they’ve raised so far towards their $15 million goal and launched their fundraising campaign for the remaining portion.
HRDC announced Thursday the Kendeda Fund is donating a matching grant to match the first $1 million raised.
Groundwork started at the site a few weeks ago, and vertical construction on the first building with the food and nutrition services is scheduled to start this summer. The estimated completion date is 2023.
The timeline for the second building with the emergency shelter is dependent on funding.
Grenier said the new facility will be “foundational” to the organization.
HRDC’s facilities today are scattered across the city: The Warming Center is on Wheat Drive in north Bozeman, the food bank is off Rouse Avenue on the eastern side of town and the Fork and Spoon restaurant is on 7th Avenue in the center of town, to name a few.
Putting more of their services in one site will help the people HRDC serves, Grenier said.
“We know from data that the sooner we wrap multiple services around the family, the sooner they’re back on their feet,” Grenier said. “It just gives us the ability to do that because we’re all in the same space.”
Grenier said they also want to build a facility that people will feel no shame going to.
People seeking HRDC’s help often struggle to get themselves in the door, Grenier said.
“We have literally pulled people out of their cars in our parking lot who pulled up to the facility but couldn’t … get over actually entering the facility to ask for help, and when that facility then is broken down and falling apart it kind of adds to that despair,” Grenier said.
A new facility that is welcoming and “looks like any other building around town,” will ease that part of the struggle, Grenier said.
Not only are HRDC’s facilities spread around, most of them are being used in a different way than the buildings were originally intended. Fork and Spoon used to be another food service business, the Warming Center was a skating rink and the food bank was a garage.
Jill Holder, HRDC’s food and nutrition director, said earlier this week that the tight space at the food bank, even just in the lobby, translates into discomfort for people looking for services.
“That is really a hard thing for all of us,” Holder said. “The feeling of scarcity when people don’t have enough food, they don’t know how they are going to pay their bills, they don’t know how they are going to pay their rent … it’s a really horrible feeling to have, and we don’t want to amplify it by tight quarters.”
It’s a similar story at the Warming Center, which has a capacity of 120 people, though HRDC Housing Director Brian Guyer said that’s pushing it.
The Warming Center was open for day services on Tuesday but in a cramped space people talking to housing counselors were surrounded by those seeking a shower or just a space to warm up.
Guyer said the new shelter will have better space for shelter services, like suites for families and smaller bunk rooms that will be quieter than the current space. Importantly, it will allow them to have more privacy when talking to people about their next steps.
“Our new facility over on Community First Griffin Place … will have some spaces that are more appropriate for some of these intimate conversations,” Guyer said. “It will allow us to deliver this programming in a more effective way that allows people the dignity that they really deserve.”
The Warming Center and the food bank are also seeing increased need: Holder said when they used to see people a few times a year, they now see them a few times a month. The Warming Center broke records this year in the number of people seeking shelter.
Grenier said Thursday they studied population projections when planning for the new facilities to be able to accommodate growth and growing needs over the next three decades.
They also planned for an expansion of services, including increased educational programming, Grenier said.
Some of the planned facilities, like the overnight shelter, are overdue, Grenier said.
“We’ve been piecemealing things together for a long time, and we can do better and we are going to do better,” Grenier said. “And this is how we’re going to do it.”