A development with hundreds of units is proposed for a site off the 19th Avenue corridor in Bozeman.
The Bozeman East mixed-use development includes four buildings on about 12 acres of vacant land directly behind the shopping center that includes Smith’s grocery store. It is bordered by North 15th and 19th avenues and by Tschache Lane and West Oak Street.
Two of the buildings are planned as residential buildings and two buildings will include commercial spaces on the ground floors. In total, 305 units are planned for the development, including 60 studios, 139 one-bedroom apartments and 106 two-bedroom units.
A rendering showing the facade of a proposed Bozeman East development.
Bozeman City Commissioners approved the development’s master site plan, park master plan and a conditional use permit allowing for ground-floor residential use at a meeting this week.
Several commissioners said the development makes sense for the area. The area is bordered to the north by the Arrowleaf and Perennial Park affordable housing development on the other side of Tschache Lane.
“This development is in the right location, a very busy part of Bozeman,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “The connection to the surroundings make sense and are good. It’s a form of infill.”
Developer Jim McLeod said during the meeting they are targeting the development toward younger adults. The units are also being designed on a small scale, which McLeod said is intended to keep costs and rent down.
“We have to look at making housing affordable ... because we don’t have subsidies it’s not a tax credit deal the inclusionary zoning has gone away, and so we have to kind of look at how do we make apartments where people can afford to live there.”
McLeod said they plan to break ground in 2022 for the first phase of construction, which will take 18 to 24 months.
