City commissioners on Tuesday gave the green light to a development plan for 40 acres in west Bozeman.
The West Park development comprises just over 40 acres near the Norton East Ranch subdivision, between Vaughn Drive and West Babcock Street east of Laurel Parkway. Developers are proposing to split the land into four developable lots, one park lot and two open space lots.
Commissioners voted to approve the development’s preliminary plat and four variances during their meeting this week.
City planner Nakeisha Lyon said during the meeting that developers were requesting variances on block length and road connections. Lyon said wetlands and the location of Baxter Creek complicate connecting some of the roads through the development, as did an existing borrow pit on the land.
Lyon said the applicant is proposing to mitigate wetlands that are being impacted by the development within the site.
“We wouldn’t be approving this if we didn’t think this is a net positive for wetlands in the area,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
City commissioners supported the four variances and the preliminary plat. Commissioner Jennifer Madgic acknowledged that four variances on one development is unusual, but said in this case she thinks it is appropriate.
“I’m not a fan of sinkholes either and I’m also not a fan of building roads in wetlands that don’t need to be built,” Madgic said.
The land is zoned R-4, residential high density, and Lyon said homes like duplexes, townhomes and apartments would be expected in that zoning district. The subdivision is also proposed to include 11 acres of city parkland.
The developers submitted a site plan for one phase of the development for concurrent review, which Lyon said includes a proposal for 102 units in duplexes and triplexes.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture who represented the application during the meeting, said the developers plan to get started on infrastructure construction on the development as quickly as possible.
Steinway said their goal is to “provide housing at a reasonable density.”
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the development includes things they have asked the development community to provide.
“Folks of all economic backgrounds and circumstances and life circumstances should be able to live near each other in harmony,” Cunningham said. “From a design point of view, a wetland wildland wetland preservation point of view, from a human point of view of making sure that our residents have options up and down the spectrum, this is a project that I’m happy to vote in favor of.”
