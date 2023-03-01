Let the news come to you

City commissioners on Tuesday gave the green light to a development plan for 40 acres in west Bozeman.

The West Park development comprises just over 40 acres near the Norton East Ranch subdivision, between Vaughn Drive and West Babcock Street east of Laurel Parkway. Developers are proposing to split the land into four developable lots, one park lot and two open space lots.

Commissioners voted to approve the development’s preliminary plat and four variances during their meeting this week.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

