A local firm is planning to develop 8 acres in a rapidly growing part of northwest Bozeman.
The Prospect Point development, which was submitted to the city under the name Eastlake Professional Center, is planned to include a handful of buildings with a shared parking lot. Rob Pertzborn, with Intrinsik Architecture, said the total size could be 100,000 to 150,000 square feet.
The development is planned near North 27th Avenue and Valley Center Road, next to the under-construction Billings Clinic campus and abutting Interstate 90.
“We’re right across the street from the new Billings Clinic and we thought it would be a good opportunity to provide some medical space,” developer Randy Scully with ScullyWest Properties said in an interview.
Scully said developers have Medical Eye Specialists, which has offices downtown, under contract for one of the site’s lots. Construction on the 21,000-square-foot building is planned to begin either late this fall or early next spring, Pertzborn said.
Scully said the firm has also gotten interest from people looking to build on the other lots, but don’t have any confirmed projects beside the eye specialists. The firm is hoping to start work on building infrastructure to the site soon, Scully said.
Bozeman city commissioners approved a plan to subdivide the parcel into four lots earlier this month.
The land is zoned to include a mix of commercial uses and also allows for residential units. Pertzborn said during the meeting no residential units are planned for the site at the moment but noted there is potential for some in the area.
City Planner Jacob Miller said the proposed development will complement Billings Clinic. The area is developing fast — Miller noted that the city’s overview maps show the land around the site as mostly vacant, which is no longer true.
“This area is being developed so quickly that we’re not quite keeping up with the maps,” Miller said.
