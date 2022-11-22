Let the news come to you

Developers of a huge piece of land associated with the future campus of a Christian college in Bozeman are seeking to rezone it to allow for denser mixed-use development.

The Yellowstone Theological Institute and Providence Development are partnering on the project, which is off of 19th Avenue in south Bozeman. Half of the 80 acres is dedicated to a future campus for the institute, and the other 40 acres, with West Graf Street to the North and South 15th Avenue to the east, is set aside for a development including residential and commercial buildings.

Providence Development is asking the city to rezone that 40 acres from R-1 and R-2, the lowest density residential zones, to residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for a mix of homes and commercial development.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

