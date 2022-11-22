Developers of a huge piece of land associated with the future campus of a Christian college in Bozeman are seeking to rezone it to allow for denser mixed-use development.
The Yellowstone Theological Institute and Providence Development are partnering on the project, which is off of 19th Avenue in south Bozeman. Half of the 80 acres is dedicated to a future campus for the institute, and the other 40 acres, with West Graf Street to the North and South 15th Avenue to the east, is set aside for a development including residential and commercial buildings.
Providence Development is asking the city to rezone that 40 acres from R-1 and R-2, the lowest density residential zones, to residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for a mix of homes and commercial development.
Providence is also working on the Northwest Crossing development on the other side of the city near Gallatin High School.
The Community Development Board voted unanimously to recommend the city commission approve the rezoning at its meeting on Monday.
Parker Lange, a development manager with Providence Development, said they are planning to do a mix of for-sale and rental units. Though they are planning a mix of housing types including townhomes, Lange said the focus is on single-family homes ranging from one to three bedrooms.
Lange said they are planning for commercial development in the northwest part of the parcel. Under REMU, at least 70% of the development must be set aside for residential use. The rest can be commercial, mixed-use or residential.
REMU zoning requires a developer to submit a master site plan along with the usual development applications. If the city commission approves the rezoning at its Dec. 13 meeting, Lange said they plan to submit their site plan and plat applications by the end of the year, with the goal to start construction sometime in the summer or fall of 2023.
The development is right next to the Alder Creek subdivision.
During the meeting, several board members encouraged the developers to reach out to residents there during their planning process. A few board members also brought up concerns with how the development would transition to Alder Creek.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture, said during the meeting that transition could happen within the REMU zone, versus setting aside areas that border Alder Creek for less dense zoning designations.
Lange said they’ve coordinated with Blackwood Groves, which is a large development under construction to the south of their property.
“I think the plan that we are ultimately going to bring forward will work quite well with the adjacent neighborhoods, and we’re keeping with the character of the Alder Creek neighborhood,” Lange said.
