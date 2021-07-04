A roughly 12-acre development near Glen Lake Rotary Park and Bridger Creek Golf Course is under review by the city.
The Planning Board voted 6-1 to approve a preliminary plat for the subdivision earlier this month, sending the proposal to the city commission. Developers are planning for 16 single-family homes on 16 lots, a 7.15 acre wildlife refuge and wetland preservation site and 1.72 acres of open space.
The lot sizes are planned to range from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet.
Developers are asking for six different relaxations from the city standards, including only having one means of public access into the development, a longer than average block length and a narrower street width with a sidewalk on only one side.
Developers are also seeking relaxations to allow a cul-de-sac and reduce watercourse setback for some of the lots. The development is planned to be closer to the East Gallatin River than allowable under city standards.
During a Planning Board meeting on June 21, board members raised questions about the development’s impact on nearby residents and wetlands and vehicle access to the site.
Planned access is from Birdie Drive to the east. Emergency vehicles are also planned to be able to access the site from Commercial Drive to the south.
Several residents who live near the planned project raised concerns during the meeting about the development’s impact on wildlife that frequents the land, which is vacant, and about the proposed access road.
Developer Tom Murphy declined to answer questions when reached by phone Wednesday.
Though the planning board members voted 6-1 to approve the preliminary plat for the development, several who voted in favor of the proposal acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns.
City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the planning board, said the development might be considered “painful infill.”
Planning Board Chair Henry Happel said he was sensitive to the potential impacts of the project to nearby property owners.
“We’ve all seen this movie before. People decide to buy lots and buy houses, which are adjacent to undeveloped land, and I think there is if not an expectation, at least the hope that that undeveloped land with the soaring eagles and the frolicking deer will remain that way forever,” Happel said. “But I’m not sure that that particularly in this community and particularly at this time that’s an appropriate notion to carry with one when one goes to buy a piece of property and a house.”
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.