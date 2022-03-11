A mixed use development is slated to be built behind the Kenyon Noble building on Oak Street in Bozeman.
Developers are seeking to build under the B-2M, community business mixed use zoning district on 12 acres directly behind Kenyon Noble on Patrick Street, between North 11th Avenue and North 15th Avenue. The “Lumberyard” project is planned to include both commercial and residential development.
The Community Development Board voted to recommend a zoning change during a meeting this week, from B-2, community business district, to the B-2M.
The two are very similar, with a small change in height allowances (B-2M has lower allowable heights), and that ground-floor residential is allowed in B-2M zones.
The B-2M zoning district allows for both residential and commercial use, and is intended to accommodate “substantial growth,” in areas with arterial roads, commercial nodes and where there is public transit.
“What we are trying to do with the Lumberyard project is create a vibrant, walkable neighborhood comprised of multifamily housing, workforce housing, office and retail,” Developer Rob Lateiner with Virga Capital said during a public meeting this week.
Lateiner is also behind a redevelopment of the old Gallatin Laundry building on East Babcock Street, which is set to open as a Backcountry outfitter retail store this summer.
Lateiner told the Chronicle last month that he plans to do both workforce and market-rate housing on the site.
The parcel is right next to another large project, the Bozeman East Mixed-use development, which is directly behind the shopping center containing the Smith’s grocery store. That development proposed two residential buildings and two mixed-use buildings with 305 units.
Lateiner said the ability to put the residential units on the ground floor is the main reason they are asking for the zoning change.
Buildings in B-2M districts that are non-residential or mixed use are allowed to be either five stories or 60 feet, whichever is less, with a stepback on the top floor if the building is close to the edge of the development.
Residential-only buildings are permitted to be four stories or 50 feet, whichever is less.
“The feasibility of this infill project depends on this (zone map amendment),” Lateiner said. “We think we can support the goals of increasing the housing supply in a responsible way along with a commercial component that will create a vibrant, walkable neighborhood.”
The rezoning request is set to come before the City Commission later this month.