The corner of East Tamarack Street and North Wallace Avenue is currently being used as a staging area for another project. Developers are proposing to use the site for a future project however, the Wallace Works development. The site is pictured here on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Developers of a parcel of land in northeast Bozeman are proposing to build apartments, townhomes and commercial space, along with a public parking garage.
The proposed site plans for the Wallace Works project on the southwest lot at the intersection of North Wallace Avenue and East Tamarack Street are set to go up for a public notice period starting on Monday.
Developer Erik Nelson, with Nest Partners, said they want to maintain the “funkiness and grit” of the neighborhood. The group was behind the Lark Motel on Main Street and redevelopment of the Rialto.
“We’re doing our level best from a site plan and landscaping perspective to not make it totally polished like it landed here from some other community,” Nelson said. “We know that there is a texture and a vibrancy of that neighborhood that we want to maintain and it would be a tremendous loss if it went away.”
Developers are proposing to build a handful of residential buildings, including 11 rowhomes, 42 apartment units and five “live-work” units. Of the 47 rental units, Nelson said they are planning for 10% of those to be affordably priced for those making no more than 80% of the area median income.
According to HUD, that number in 2022 for Gallatin County was $79,500 for a four-person household and $55,650 for one person.
The apartment units are proposed to be one-bedrooms and studios, Nelson said, and the townhomes two-bedrooms.
They are targeting the rest of the units to be “attainably” priced, Nelson said, noting that is a bit of a moving number, but they are planning for it to fall into the range of 90%-120% of area median income.
Nelson said they want it to be a place where a mix of people can afford to live.
“We think it makes it a more rich neighborhood in that regard, culturally, than just turning the whole neighborhood into some expensive place to live,” Nelson said.
They are proposing for commercial space too, including a restaurant. Nelson said they are talking to potential tenants but don’t have any confirmed yet.
The developers are also talking to the city about the potential for public investment in the project to defray some impact fees and offsite infrastructure through the tax increment financing program. TIF funding allows for some tax money to be diverted back into investment in a designated district.
Nelson said they are also proposing to build a parking garage on the site which would be for public use, though some spots they would lease back for use for the commercial or residential buildings.
David Fine, with the city’s Economic Development Department, said they are still working through the numbers on the TIF funding and garage proposal.
Nelson said they have looped in the Northeast Neighborhood Association to inform them of their plans. Amy Kelley Hoitsma, who lives near the project and attended a meeting about the project, said on Friday that she is concerned by the overall impact of development on the neighborhood—citing the Wild Crumb renovation and other proposals and zoning changes for nearby parcels.
Hoitsma said she and other neighbors are concerned the neighborhood’s character could change with all the development, but said she appreciates that the developers were communicating with the neighbors.
She also said she is encouraged that they are including live-work units in their proposal.
“We really like the idea of people thinking of the northeast neighborhood as sort of the arts district of town … where not only can you go view art but where artists actually live and work, and of course affordability is going to be really key to that,” Hoitsma said.
