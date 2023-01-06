Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Developers of a parcel of land in northeast Bozeman are proposing to build apartments, townhomes and commercial space, along with a public parking garage.

The proposed site plans for the Wallace Works project on the southwest lot at the intersection of North Wallace Avenue and East Tamarack Street are set to go up for a public notice period starting on Monday.

Developer Erik Nelson, with Nest Partners, said they want to maintain the “funkiness and grit” of the neighborhood. The group was behind the Lark Motel on Main Street and redevelopment of the Rialto.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.