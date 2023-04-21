Developers are proposing to build a variety of homes on about 81 acres in south Bozeman.
The parcel of land is south of Graf Street and east of Fowler Lane.
It sits on county land, but developers are proposing it be annexed into the city and designated R-4, residential high-density zoning.
The proposed development is called Gran Cielo II, and is being put forward by the same development group working on Gran Cielo I, which is on the other side of Graf Street.
Carl Sanders, who is with the Gran Cielo development group, said they are proposing R-4 because the zoning category allows for a variety of homes, and in particular, narrow lot widths.
“The goal is to build community, to have all varying home types and sizes and lot sizes, anything from a stacked attached condo to a large lot large home and everything in between,” Sanders said Friday. “Our goal with this property is to continue what we’ve done with Gran Cielo I.”
The parcel is in a quickly developing area of Bozeman. Developers are proposing R-4 zoning for a 20-acre parcel also off Fowler Lane just south of Stucky Road. Another development to the south, Buffalo Run, went through the city’s annexation and zoning process in 2021.
The proposal has received over a dozen written public comments, most of which raise concerns with the proposed project’s density, potential traffic increases on Fowler Lane, risks to the natural environment including a stand of trees, and concerns that the water and road infrastructure in the area can’t handle more development.
The zoning proposal was discussed at a Community Development Board meeting this week, where a handful of residents gave public comment opposing the project.
In response to a question from a board member, Tom Rogers, a senior planner for the city, said some of the concerns would be addressed at future steps in the process.
“Annexation and zoning does not grant development, so there’s nothing here that we can really evaluate what the impacts are because we don’t know what will happen and at what density,” Rogers said.
During the meeting, several board members raised concerns that the entire parcel is proposed to be zoned primarily for residential use, and argued that more commercial would be needed in the area.
The board ended up voting against two motions on the proposal, including one that would have suggested developers include some commercial zoning.
“The commercial is going to follow the residential, but if you zone this R-4 you’re precluding retail forever,” Henry Happel, board chair, said. “I’m not arguing that there needs to be retail there today, but I might be prepared to argue that we shouldn’t preclude retail from being — if not here — in this area.”
The Bozeman City Commission is scheduled to take up the proposal at their May 2 meeting, according to the staff report.
