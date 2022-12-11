Let the news come to you

Developers behind the Ferguson Farm development in west Bozeman are planning for the build out of another 31 acres.

The first phase of Ferguson Farm on Huffine Lane includes restaurants, shops, medical offices and apartments.

Representatives for the development presented a plan for the second phase of the development to the Community Development board this week. The developers are requesting a planned unit development, which is a process allowing them relaxations from city code in exchange for providing community benefit through the project.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

