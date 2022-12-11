Developers behind the Ferguson Farm development in west Bozeman are planning for the build out of another 31 acres.
The first phase of Ferguson Farm on Huffine Lane includes restaurants, shops, medical offices and apartments.
Representatives for the development presented a plan for the second phase of the development to the Community Development board this week. The developers are requesting a planned unit development, which is a process allowing them relaxations from city code in exchange for providing community benefit through the project.
City commissioners voted to get rid of the PUD process and replace it with a retooled version earlier this year. Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said during the board meeting this week that this project is one of the last that will go through the old PUD process.
The developers are requesting over two dozen relaxations, including to allow for maximum building heights of 90 feet, alternative block frontage and setback requirements and changes to the city’s parking requirement.
According to the city’s staff report, the developers are proposing commercial buildings that could include hotels, offices, retail, restaurants, or medical offices. Residential is not proposed to be a use of the development, according to the report.
Tyler Steinway, an urban planner with Intrinsik Architecture representing the project, said during this week’s meeting that the development could turn into a destination district for that part of the city.
“I think it’s fairly accurate to say Ferguson Farm 1 is turning into a district on the western side of town and we feel that Ferguson Farm 2 will further that identity,” Steinway said.
Michael Delaney, who owns the property, said during the meeting that they wanted to make the development pedestrian focused.
Delaney said on Friday that they are talking to potential businesses to fill in the spots at the development, but have no one finalized. Since they are waiting on city approval, Delaney said they don’t have a timeline for development in mind yet.
Delaney said they are designing the second phase to fit in seamlessly with the first installment of the development.
“That’s our whole goal is to create something that doesn’t exist in the marketplace in the city of Bozeman that people will embrace,” Delaney said.
Developers are also planning a “skybridge” elevated walkway to be a focal point of the development, Delaney said.
Community Development board members voted to support the proposed PUD, but did add in a motion not recommending approval of a requested relaxation to allow buildings to be built on the front of property lines.
Board member Chris Egnatz raised concerns with the proposed parking plan, noting that while there is a lot of residential nearby, the development is on the edge of town.
“The walkability of your site is only as good as your ability to get to that site not using a vehicle, you’re always going to be accessing the site using a vehicle,” Egnatz said.
