Developers are seeking to build a mixed-use development on 86 acres in northwest Bozeman.
Developers are asking for the 86 acres to be zoned residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for a mix of housing types and commercial buildings. The parcel is next to Davis Lane on the west and close to a 115-acre proposed development that was just annexed into the city and rezoned.
Community Development Board members voted unanimously this week to recommend the city commission approve the annexation and rezoning proposal. The commission is scheduled to consider the application at a meeting on Dec. 6.
REMU zoning requires 70% of the development to be used for residential buildings. The remaining 30% can include commercial or mixed-use buildings.
Tom Rogers, a senior planner with the city, said during the board meeting REMU is a unique zoning district — though it has been popular recently for developers.
“REMU is somewhat unique because it does require larger properties or lots to be able to request that because it’s more dynamic, it’s a little more intense, if you will, allows a more variety of uses in close proximity,” Rogers said.
Brett Megaard, with Hyalite Engineers, represented the project during the meeting. Megaard said REMU will give them the option to have a mix of housing types in addition to mixed-use commercial development.
Megaard said they don’t yet know how dense they will propose the development or where they would propose commercial to go.
“REMU gives us the best opportunity moving forward for a best housing type hopefully to provide an attainable housing mixture, not affordable but attainable in the city of Bozeman,” Megaard said.
Several board members talked positively about the REMU zoning. City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic, who sits on the board, said she was excited to hear developers were considering a variety of housing types.
“We are looking for that diverse mix that we find in kind of our traditional neighborhoods and traditionally kind of integrated together so we’re not segregating different housing types throughout the development,” Magic said.
