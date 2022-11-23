Let the news come to you

Developers are seeking to build a mixed-use development on 86 acres in northwest Bozeman.

Developers are asking for the 86 acres to be zoned residential emphasis mixed-use zoning, or REMU, which would allow for a mix of housing types and commercial buildings. The parcel is next to Davis Lane on the west and close to a 115-acre proposed development that was just annexed into the city and rezoned.

Community Development Board members voted unanimously this week to recommend the city commission approve the annexation and rezoning proposal. The commission is scheduled to consider the application at a meeting on Dec. 6.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

