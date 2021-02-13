Bozeman housing developers say a multi-faceted approach is needed to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.
During two panels on affordable housing solutions hosted by the city in recent weeks, developers cited the timing of projects, availability of consistent funding support and competitive land prices as factors affecting the city’s building stock. The consensus was that it will take a lot of different measures to lessen Bozeman’s housing woes.
Tracy Menuez, associate director of the Human Resources Development Council compared the challenge to “rowing a boat into a waterfall.”
“If you look at the menu of best practices and ... the things that are really successful, we are doing a lot of them,” Menuez said during a panel in late January. “We have an inclusionary zoning ordinance and we can talk about how we can expand that or review that but within the confines of state law and public accessibility and public support and the funding environment we’re in, Bozeman is actually doing a lot.”
Menuez said the city isn’t necessarily limiting developers from doing things like inclusionary zoning, where affordable housing is folded in with market-rate homes, but that developers watching their bottom line aren’t necessarily incentivized to do so.
Developers Geoffrey Anderson and Steve Dymoke, who both focus on affordable housing developments, said any help the city can give in making projects more efficient, like speeding up the planning or inspections processes, can help keep housing costs down.
Dymoke, who is a principal at Seattle-based GMD Development, said during a panel Friday that the biggest barriers to affordable housing is land and financial feasibility.
“Financial feasibility, it’s razor thin we need every advantage lined up,” Dymoke said. “Time is money on every development, particularly if we need to quickly buy some land ... if it takes a year we are paying interest for a year and that adds to our development cost.”
Dymoke suggested the city explore donating or leasing land for affordable housing projects as a way to ensure certain parcels remain affordable in the future.
Developer Greg Stratton suggested in January the city look at retooling the inclusionary zoning ordinance to be more flexible. The ordinance requires 10% of developments with more than ten single-family homes be affordably priced.
There is also a cash-in-lieu option where developers pay fees in place of the affordable units.
Stratton said the city could explore making the ordinance more nimble to maximize how effective it is.
But, the developers also noted that the issue extends far beyond just housing for low-income people. The cost of housing has rocketed up in Bozeman, making it hard even for those at higher income levels to afford a home.
“Our problem has gotten past affordable housing,” Stratton said, “it’s more of a global housing issue. Until we address that issue it’s going to be hard to address affordable housing.”
Several of the panelists noted that while there are programs and support for developing housing targeted to low-income people, getting the so-called “missing middle” housing built is more of a challenge.
“The missing middle projects are difficult to think through in this conversation because there’s no truly targeted financing for those like there are (for) low income tax credit projects,” Anderson said.
