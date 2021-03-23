Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp will be the next leader of the Bozeman Police Department.
The city announced Veltkamp's appointment Tuesday morning after a months-long search. Veltkamp became interim chief after former Chief Steve Crawford left the department in 2020. Chief Veltkamp will assume his new role immediately, according to a press release.
Veltkamp has been with the department since 1999 and worked as a patrol officer, sergeant, captain, drug detective and support services captain. He's attended and graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, the Montana Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI National Academy.
He was one of the three finalists for the role who were chosen from dozens of candidates.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, center right, bows his head during a moment of silence while attending the American Legion’s Patriot Day memorial Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in front of the Bozeman American Legion. He served as interim police chief at the time and was named as chief on Tuesday.
Ryan Berry/Chronicle
Veltkamp said Tuesday he is excited to start the new role. The department has changed a lot in the more than 22 years he’s worked there, but Veltkamp said he wants to “continue the path we’re already on.”
Increasing transparency is one of his goals, as is connecting more with residents. Veltkamp said the department needs to use a broad range of methods to connect with residents.
“Everybody has a different way they want to be engaged,” Veltkamp said during a forum with other finalists last week. “We need to make sure that we are meeting people where they want to meet us and how they want to meet us.”
Veltkamp said he wants to put department policies on its website and organize or attend a broader range of events once in-person meetings are safe.
Other priorities for the new chief include improving support and wellness programs for officers, working to improve the department’s efficiency and transitioning to the public safety center once it's built, Veltkamp said.
“This is a tough industry for people to work in, we have a lot of officers who got hired for the goal of helping the community, which is why we all signed up for this job, but they often find that it's not quite what they expected,” Veltkamp said. “We need to make sure that we are in turn taking care of our employees, especially the officers.”
Reorganizing the department’s wellness programs could help with retention, which Velktamp said challenges the department.
“I want to create the right culture where people want to stay and be part of this organization,” Veltkamp said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at
nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.