Developers are proposing a zoning change to a high density residential designation for a corner on South 19th Avenue in Bozeman.
The plot of land is just under three acres at 1825 West Kagy Boulevard and touches on Kagy and South 19th. It’s the location of the Bozeman Church of Christ, which is planning a move to the north end of Bozeman, according to its website.
During a presentation in front of the Community Development Board this month, a representative for the project said they are planning student focused housing there, with the potential for commercial development.
Jake Steding, with SMA Architecture, noted the site’s proximity to MSU’s campus and things like the Town and Country grocery store on South 11th Avenue.
“(We’re) really looking at trying to capitalize on this corner that is close to that infrastructure and trying to raise that density as much as possible,” Steding said.
Developers are proposing residential mixed-use high density, or R-5, zoning. The land is zoned R-4, residential high density zoning.
Tom Rogers, a senior planner with the city, said during the meeting that the change to R-5 would provide a boost in density for the developers.
“R-5 is substantially different than R-4 because of lot coverage, additional building height, decreased parking requirements … it allows considerable more intensity,” Rogers said.
Several board members raised concern about the ability of that stretch of Kagy to handle more density and said they would like to ensure there is commercial development included with the project.
The city is planning to widen Kagy from that intersection to South 11th Avenue. The $25 million project is several years out, and what the final design will look like is still up in the air.
“This whole area is just hungry for an actual kind of little walkable village and to me this corner seems to be our shot to do something like that,” said board member Padden Guy Murphy.
The board voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the application. The request is slated to come before city commission in early January, according to the city’s staff report on the proposal.
