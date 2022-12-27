Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Developers are proposing a zoning change to a high density residential designation for a corner on South 19th Avenue in Bozeman.

The plot of land is just under three acres at 1825 West Kagy Boulevard and touches on Kagy and South 19th. It’s the location of the Bozeman Church of Christ, which is planning a move to the north end of Bozeman, according to its website.

During a presentation in front of the Community Development Board this month, a representative for the project said they are planning student focused housing there, with the potential for commercial development.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.