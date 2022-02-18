The proposed demolition of the Old Deaconess Hospital seems closer to fruition after a newly exposed wall proved to be in worse shape than previously thought.
Developers filed a demolition permit application in 2021 for the old four-story Deaconess Hospital building on West Lamme Street in downtown Bozeman and the adjacent former Mountain View Care Center building to make way for the North Central development.
The North Central master site plan is under appeal, but it proposes mixed-use, commercial and residential buildings for four blocks just north of Main Street in Bozeman that will dramatically transform the neighborhood of older single-family homes.
The demolition for the care center building to the east of the old hospital was approved by the city and is almost complete. The Deaconess demo permit is still pending.
Though the old hospital building is not on the national register of historic places, it was designed by famed Bozeman architect Fred Willson. In 2021, a city building official deemed the century-old building unsafe.
Though the inside of the building was already looking rough, with exposed rebar and crumbling ceilings, developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners said Thursday the recent demolition of the Mountain View Care Center exposed the hospital’s eastern wall and showed it is in much worse shape than previously thought.
“There’s no bearing, there’s no tie-ins, there’s really no structural integrity of the wall,” Holloran said. “It’s actually multiple walls and different materials put together and so the main wall is not tied into the other walls so that makes it really unstable.”
Bozeman Chief Building Official Ben Abbey said he was not aware that anything happened during the demolition of the Mountain View Care Center that compromised the building further.
A structural engineer inspected the building on Feb. 11, and found that the wall’s condition “furthers the overall unsafe condition of the building and poses a significant threat to the local area around the wall.”
The report states large, unreinforced openings on the ground level “create a large, weakened zone and inadequate support of the weight of the brick above” and that the wall itself is “very minimally” tied into the rest of the building.
“Any excess forces on this wall from a wind or seismic event could result in the wall collapsing,” the report states.
The report states no further demolition should happen, and that while rubble or debris may be cleaned up, “work should proceed very carefully and if high winds are forecasted, no work should be performed.”
Abbey said the building owner is required to secure the building and securing all entry ways.
The public notice period for the demolition opened this week and runs until March 3.
Holloran has said they will make an effort to salvage some pieces of the building.
During a recent Historic Preservation Advisory Board meeting, members voted to submit a letter to the city urging them in part to ask that any salvaged materials be used in whatever building will be constructed in the spot and that the building should be documented with photos to add to Montana State University’s special collections to recognize the building’s historic value.
Board member Linda Semones said during the meeting she previously had a lot of hope that the building could be saved.
“After I found out that wall was crumbling, it kind of took all the breath out of me,” Semones said. “And it doesn’t leave a lot of options.”