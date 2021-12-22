Decision on controversial development in Bozeman delayed after hours-long meeting By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A signing opposing the proposed Canyon Gate development is propped up in a yard adjacent to site of the 25 acre development between Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A stand of cottonwood trees occupy an otherwise largely empty field at the site of the proposed Canyon Gate development between Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. After more than five hours, city commissioners booted the decision on a controversial development in northeast Bozeman to a future meeting.Citing the late hour, just after 11 p.m., Mayor Cyndy Andrus stopped the hearing on the annexation and zoning of 25 acres off of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road and moved to continue the rest of the meeting."I believe that debating at this hour, it's just too late, and I want to make sure we have ample time to have a good discussion about this," Andrus said. Commissioners are set to take up the issue again on Jan. 11. Andrus said there will not be public comment on the agenda item at the meeting, but it will start with any clarifications or rebuttals from city staff or the developer as would typically happen right after the public comment session at a normal meeting.Opponents of the development have met the requirements for the project to be under protest, meaning a super-majority, or 4 out of five commissioners, will have to vote to approve the project.The Canyon Gate development is being brought forward by Bozeman developer Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners.City commissioners were set to vote on annexing and zoning of the 25 acres at the northeast corner of the Bridger Drive and Story Mill intersection. HomeBase is proposing 10 acres be zoned R-3, residential medium density, to abut much of the property’s border with existing homes.The developers are proposing another 10 acres of B-2M, community commercial mixed-use zoning, along the western edge of the property on Story Mill Road and five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning, in the center of the property.About 1.6 acres of REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning, is proposed for a sliver of land touching Bridger Drive.The Zoning Commission voted 2-1 against recommending the proposal at their last meeting in November, and the project has been the subject of fierce backlash from nearby residents with hundreds of written public comments submitted to the city by Tuesday.The lengthy meeting was partially due to the large number of public commenters — about 50 people spoke during a public comment session that went well over two hours.There were so many people signed onto the virtual meeting that Andrus limited comments to two minutes, rather than the typical three minutes. A good chunk of public commenters said they believe the property makes sense for development, but argued it should be done at a lower density.Others said they were concerned that the development would bring increased traffic to the area, already burdening an area they feel has congestion issues.Some brought up the common concern that the railroad track cutting off that part of Bozeman from the rest of town is a safety hazard, saying further development near them would compound the issue.City planner Jacob Miller said earlier in the meeting that if a train blocks all three rail crossings, the Central Valley Fire District would be dispatched to any calls on the other side of the tracks.Some public commenters took issue with the proposal that the area could use more commercial development, saying there were plenty of businesses there already.About 15 people spoke in favor of the project, though most of those who did speak in support identified themselves as employees of HomeBase or otherwise connected to the project.The public comment was also preceded by a lengthy presentation from the city on the project and a question and answer portion between commissioners, city staff and Holloran.In response to public feedback, the developers before the meeting proposed adding in two provisions of annexations to their proposal. The first would be a commitment to provide 60 units of workforce-housing in the R-5 area of the project, priced to people who make no more than 120% of area median income.The second commitment proposed is to limit the height of buildings in the R-5 district to no more than 50 feet or four stories, whichever is greater.In response to questions from Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy, Holloran said providing the proposed workforce housing unit would be difficult without the B-2M zoning designation.Holloran said a less dense development would result in increased housing costs.“By reducing density and and lowering the zoning, it really is counterintuitive to providing affordability,” Holloran said. “If we want to go R-1, R-2 or R-3, the fact is that the home prices both for sale and for lease are going to be much more expensive. And we're trying to do something that really addresses our housing need." 