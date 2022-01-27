The ribbon is finally cut: 12 acres on the southern edge of Bozeman’s iconic Peets Hill have been saved from development.
Under a bright sun that betrayed the real temperature of the January air on Thursday, Gallatin Valley Land Trust staff, city employees and people who donated to the campaign came out to celebrate the purchase of the land.
The 12 acres — which were up for sale over the summer and narrowly preserved through a herculean fundraising effort — are contiguous with Burke Park and the rest of Peets Hill, and host a path leading down to Church Street and connecting the area with Kagy Boulevard.
On Thursday, GVLT Executive Director Chet Work told the crowd just how close it came to losing the land to development.
Work said someone gave GVLT an early heads up this summer that the land would be listed for sale. They reached out to the landowner asking them to hold off, but were unsuccessful.
Work was sitting in a meeting when his phone buzzed. It was a Zillow notification: the land had been listed for sale
“My heart just sank. The real estate market around here is so hot. How do you respond to something like that?” Work said.
GVLT’s board held an emergency meeting, and within 24 hours submitted an offer over the asking price. Their hopes were dashed, though, when the sellers accepted another bid from a developer.
GVLT submitted a backup offer, and a few weeks later found out it had been accepted.
“A little bit of luck goes a long way in this business,” Work said.
Next, though, came the task of finding $1.23 million.
The land trust started a fundraising campaign, billing it as a chance to “protect Peets’ final piece.”
Hundreds of people donated to raise $800,000 to help with the sale. More than half of the donors had never given to GVLT before, Work said, and donations came in as small as a few bucks from a kid’s allowance.
“Peets is a really special place and it was so apparent so quickly how much you all love this place,” Work said.
“We have probably never done an acquisition like this so quickly.”
The land trust then turned to the city to ask for $485,000 to cover the rest of the costs and an additional $315,000 to be paid over the next two years to cover the cost of trail and land work planned for the parcel.
City commissioners in December unanimously approved the funds from the city’s cash-in-lieu of parkland fund.
The sale was finalized last week.
To Work, the story is remarkable, but the victory was narrow.
“You guys can see how easily it could have gone the other way,” Work said, before issuing a warning that to keep up with developers, GVLT will need to move as fast as them.
After Mayor Cyndy Andrus cut the ribbon, a couple on a walk with their dog and a few runners sauntered down the popular trail.
Douglas Sangster, 79, who lives a few houses down from the park, said he frequently walks in the area. The purchase is needed, Sangster said.
“It’s great for community and community get-togethers. When you’re walking you always say hi to people. If you’re in a car, you don’t say hi to them,” he said.