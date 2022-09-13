Crews are working on treating remaining contaminants in the ground at a Superfund site in Bozeman that is close to being sold.
The Idaho Pole Yard in northeast Bozeman comprises about 87 acres largely between the railroad tracks and I-90, off of L Street. The site was placed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund List in the 1980s due to soil and groundwater contamination from the wood-treating operation that took place there for decades.
Most of the property was removed from the list in 2020, but about 4.5 acres of treated soils remain a Superfund site.
Casey Tippens, a developer who is buying the property with Scout, DAC LLC. said Tuesday that the sale for the property south of I-90 should close within the next 30 days.
Tippens said they will start more planning for development after the sale closes. He told residents during a meeting this spring that he is planning for a mixed-use “light” industrial building.
The prospective purchaser’s agreement the EPA worked out with Scout DAC includes plans to move a portion of the treated soils that sit between Cedar Street and I-90 to the other side of the street since recently changed flood maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency placed that area in a floodway.
In the meantime, crews are working on treating soil in that portion of the site.
They wrapped up work last week on injecting chemical oxidant in 300 spots in a 250 feet by 250 feet area south of the interstate.
The oxidants are aimed at reacting with and treating the contaminants and carbon in the ground, said Roger Hoogerheide, the EPA’s remedial project manager for the site.
“We’re treating the soil because the soils are what is sourcing the groundwater,” Hoogerheide said.
Hoogerheide said the substance is injected in a process similar to fracking. Work in the area ended on Friday, Hoogerheide said.
On Saturday, a rust-looking substance could be seen on parts of the ground, and leaves on the few trees there had turned preternaturally dead for the late summer season.
The material injected into the ground to address the contaminants included ferric iron and reagent including sodium, Hoogerheide said.
“It was a shock to their roots,” Hoogerheide said of the salty substance included in the chemical oxidant.
The oxidants are intended to work pretty quickly, Hoogerheide said, but they won’t pull samples for testing until late October or early November.
Crews are also working on similar injections on the other side of the interstate on Bohart Lane. There, a reagent with potassium is being injected in 110 different spots.
While the sodium-based reagent is intended to disappear pretty quickly, the potassium reagent is intended to stay in the ground for a few years and form a “permeable reactive barrier.”
“What that permeable reactive barrier is designed to do is treat any residual contamination that gets mobilized, and it’s designed to act for three to four years,” Hoogerheide said.
Further down gradient, Hoogerheide said they are planning for a biological remediation by injecting substances to stimulate microbes already in the ground to consume any residual contamination that makes its way down there.
Hoogerheide said they wanted to do the work and bill it to Idaho Pole, using the proceeds from the expected sale of the property to do so.
“We wanted to make sure that any proceeds that were available as a result of the sale of property were actually going to go into the remedy,” Hoogerheide said.
