Crews are working on treating remaining contaminants in the ground at a Superfund site in Bozeman that is close to being sold.

The Idaho Pole Yard in northeast Bozeman comprises about 87 acres largely between the railroad tracks and I-90, off of L Street. The site was placed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund List in the 1980s due to soil and groundwater contamination from the wood-treating operation that took place there for decades.

Most of the property was removed from the list in 2020, but about 4.5 acres of treated soils remain a Superfund site.

