The former home of Heebs grocery store on Main Street in downtown Bozeman will soon be the location of a Montana-based coworking company.
Sidecar provides office space to remote workers, small businesses and start-ups. It will share the old Heebs — which closed in 2019 when the store moved a half mile down East Main Street — with Next Frontier Capital, which is part of a partnership group that owns the building.
Sidecar started about five years ago in Helena after founder Jason O’Neil left a corporate job to pursue photography, only after he realized he hated working by himself in coffee shops or at his house.
He and a friend in a similar position decided to rent an office space, and were soon approached by others who wanted to join in.
“Slowly over about the next three years we just started to annex this floor on Last Chance Gulch in Helena, adding more and more people,” O’Neil said Friday.
When the pandemic started, O’Neil thought they were finished — their product, office space, was the last thing people were looking for in March 2020. But the opposite happened, and the number of people remotely working grew as companies allowed employees to work from home and people with remote jobs moved to Montana.
O’Neil expanded Sidecar into Missoula and started to lay the groundwork for a Bozeman location.
“People need a place to work, and how and where we work is changing as a result of COVID. But out of that also is we need to inject that community aspect into it,” O’Neil said. “When you look at a community like Bozeman — you see it in Helena and Missoula as well — you have so many remote workers and entrepreneurs, but such a lack of available resources.”
Beyond providing internet, a desk and printers to people in need of an office, part of Sidecar’s goal is to build a community among the people who work out of their spaces.
“We are trying to be a lot more intentional about getting people connected and involved in the community,” said Sharayah Clancy, the chief operating officer. “Especially remote workers who have been so isolated, working at home entrepreneurs who are doing their own thing and need some support.”
O’Neil said they also try to connect startup businesses with people who can help them with the essentials, like starting a website, going after funding or even basic graphic design work — all things O’Neil said they needed help with.
Richard Harjes, a partner at Next Frontier, said having accessible office space for new businesses in an expensive town like Bozeman is important.
“With these coworking spaces, by having flexibility to expand and shrink as needed, as the business grows, they make it easy for people to start,” Harjes said.
Beyond Next Frontier, Sidecar has also worked with Prospera Business Network on their plans.
Suzi Berget White, the director of business development for Prospera, said the collaborative space will help entrepreneurs in Bozeman as well as the remote workers.
“At the end of the day we’re building a stronger ecosystem of entrepreneurs and businesses in southwest Montana,” White said.
White said it is hard to get exact data, but that the number of remote workers in the region is growing.
Padden Murphy, who is an advisor to Sidecar, said the startups and entrepreneurial scene in Bozeman already has a strong sense of community with natural leaders.
Sidecar’s Main Street space will help provide an anchor to the community, Murphy said.
“We have the people and the talent and the community but what’s really missing right now is not just work space but a place for that community,” Murphy said.