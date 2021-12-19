Controversial development coming before Bozeman city commission By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City commissioners are scheduled next week to vote on the annexation and zoning for a controversial development in northeast Bozeman.The proposed 25-acre Canyon Gate development is on the northeast corner of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road and is being brought forward by Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners.Holloran and HomeBase are proposing that the land be annexed and rezoned to residential medium and mixed-use high density zoning, community commercial mixed use and residential emphasis mixed use zoning. It now contains one home and is surrounded by the city’s border. The proposal has faced fierce opposition from nearby residents, who argue that the parcel should be developed at a lower density.In written public comment and during a zoning commission meeting in November, many residents argued that high-density development isn’t compatible with their neighborhoods and would negatively impact traffic.The Zoning Commission, in its last meeting before being reorganized into the new Community Development Board, voted 2-1 against recommending that the city commission approve zoning proposal. There were over two hours of public comment during the Zoning Commission meeting, and the city’s online public comment folder shows hundreds of entries related to the Canyon Gate development.Tuesday’s meeting agenda shows the Canyon Gate matter as the commission’s only action item for the night.HomeBase is proposing almost 10 acres be zoned R-3, residential medium density, to abut much of the property’s border with existing residences.At the center of the parcel, the developers are proposing almost five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning. Along Story Mill Road, HomeBase is proposing another 10 acres of B-2M, community commercial mixed-use zoning.HomeBase is proposing REMU, residential emphasis mixed use zoning, for 1.62 acres to the east of the B-2M zoning area and north of existing homes along Bridger Canyon Drive.Though there are no site plans yet, Holloran has said he intends to build smaller single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses in the 10 acres of R-3 zoning, and three or four-story stacked flats in the R-5 zoning area. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zoning Homebase Partners Building Industry Politics City Planning Law Andy Holloran Gate Development Canyon Agenda Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter 13 hrs ago Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims 14 hrs ago Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday 17 hrs ago News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows Dec 17, 2021 City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Dec 17, 2021 Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Dec 17, 2021 What to read next Environment FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Environment Lawsuit filed against Yellowstone Club over nitrogen pollution claims Regional News Winter conditions cause crashes, closures on Interstate 90 around Livingston on Saturday News Restoring community: Reese Creek schoolhouse restoration gaining steam as community grows City New Front Street connection provides a safe pathway to trails in northeast Bozeman Montana State University Montana State University celebrates fall graduation Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Rivers are protected when we protect our forests Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' big spending will worsen inflation crisis Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Hebgen Dam malfunction demands action Posted: 12 a.m. FWP: 15 wolves hunted directly north of Yellowstone National Park this winter Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Annexation for Riverside Country Club, homes moving forward Posted: Dec. 18, 2021 Latest Local Controversial development coming before Bozeman city commission 2 hrs ago People in business for Dec.19, 2021 4 hrs ago Students, Sunday, December 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Mellott's 4 TDs lead Montana State to first title game since 1984 8 hrs ago