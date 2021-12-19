Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


City commissioners are scheduled next week to vote on the annexation and zoning for a controversial development in northeast Bozeman.

The proposed 25-acre Canyon Gate development is on the northeast corner of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road and is being brought forward by Andy Holloran and HomeBase Partners.

Holloran and HomeBase are proposing that the land be annexed and rezoned to residential medium and mixed-use high density zoning, community commercial mixed use and residential emphasis mixed use zoning. It now contains one home and is surrounded by the city’s border.

The proposal has faced fierce opposition from nearby residents, who argue that the parcel should be developed at a lower density.

In written public comment and during a zoning commission meeting in November, many residents argued that high-density development isn’t compatible with their neighborhoods and would negatively impact traffic.

The Zoning Commission, in its last meeting before being reorganized into the new Community Development Board, voted 2-1 against recommending that the city commission approve zoning proposal.

There were over two hours of public comment during the Zoning Commission meeting, and the city’s online public comment folder shows hundreds of entries related to the Canyon Gate development.

Tuesday’s meeting agenda shows the Canyon Gate matter as the commission’s only action item for the night.

HomeBase is proposing almost 10 acres be zoned R-3, residential medium density, to abut much of the property’s border with existing residences.

At the center of the parcel, the developers are proposing almost five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning. Along Story Mill Road, HomeBase is proposing another 10 acres of B-2M, community commercial mixed-use zoning.

HomeBase is proposing REMU, residential emphasis mixed use zoning, for 1.62 acres to the east of the B-2M zoning area and north of existing homes along Bridger Canyon Drive.

Though there are no site plans yet, Holloran has said he intends to build smaller single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses in the 10 acres of R-3 zoning, and three or four-story stacked flats in the R-5 zoning area.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.