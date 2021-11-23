Controversial Bozeman development stumbles in rezoning bid By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Opponents of a proposed 25-acre development in northeast Bozeman got an early win Monday night as the zoning commission voted against endorsing an application to rezone the parcel.Bozeman development group HomeBase Partners is proposing to annex about 25 acres on Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road and rezone it to include residential medium and mixed-use high density zoning, community commercial mixed use and residential emphasis mixed use zoning.The proposal has faced fierce opposition from many nearby residents, who argue that the parcel should be developed at a lower density, as they feel high-density development isn't compatible with their neighborhoods and would negatively impact traffic. Though the developers argued their proposal was in line with the city’s growth policy, a skeleton zoning commission voted 2-1 against recommending the zoning proposal to the city commission.“I didn’t hear from community members that they wanted to preserve their property values or comments like that, which are the normal NIMBY (not-in-my-backyard) comments we hear. I heard we expected this to be annexed and we support that,” Zoning Commissioner Kirsa Shelkey said. “It’s not that it’s out of line with the growth policy or what might happen moving forward. It’s more that the timing piece seems wrong.”The city commission is scheduled to take up the zoning and annexation of the property in late December.The four-hours-plus meeting — the zoning commission’s last before it is reorganized into the new community development board — grew contentious at times, with frustration translating loud and clear even through the virtual video call.Several residents took issue with comments from Holloran, who said he felt that some people may be criticizing the project because of previous work HomeBase has done in Bozeman, which includes several high-end buildings downtown such as the Black Olive building.He also said some development discourse can become vicious and angry, and that people who may support it are fearful to say so.“When we look at Canyon Gate, we look at other projects that we’ve been involved with, I think the greatest challenge is fear. You know, what is going to happen?” Holloran said.Several residents criticized that comment during public comment, saying they have had civil conversations with neighbors who support the project.Residents largely argued that the parcel was not suitable for the type of dense development that the proposed zoning would allow, though many did acknowledge some level of development makes sense for that land.Others took issue with HomeBase’s assertion that more commercial services were needed in their neighborhood, arguing that what is already there is more than enough.Many comments also centered on an issue that HomeBase would not be able to fix — the train tracks separating their neighborhoods from the rest of Bozeman. Many pointed to the dangers that are created when a train stops on the tracks, blocking all the railroad crossings. Neighbors argued more development would compound the issues posed by the tracks.City Associate Planner Jacob Miller said the train tracks’ impact on emergency response times are an existing issue that won’t be affected by additional development in the area.“It could be that with increased density that more calls are made, but the response time does not change,” Miller said.For his part, Holloran said he feels the parcel is the perfect place to provide the type of housing density and diversity that is repeatedly pointed to as one answer for Bozeman’s housing crisis.Holloran also argued that developers are following the city’s growth policy and future land use map, which lays out general uses the city would like to see on land as it redevelops.The land is largely designated on the future land use map as residential mixed use and community commercial mixed use, with a slice of urban neighborhood, which Miller said was a designation requested by the previous landowner as the city was updating the community plan in recent years.Holloran said they are planning to build smaller single-family homes, duplexes or townhouses in the 10 acres of proposed residential medium density, or R-3, zoning, and three or four-story stacked flats in the roughly five proposed acres of residential mixed-use high density, or R-5, zoning.Holloran also said he is also planning to include housing that would be targeted to people who earn no more than 120% of the area median income.“This is an opportunity, right in line with the growth policy, to provide a really vibrant mix of housing that really complements and focuses on what’s existing …. And really creating lower density around the existing single family homes and promoting a more dense mixed-use along the arterials (roads),” Holloran said. “We need this as a community. We’re all feeling the pressure of housing and whether it’s for rent or for sale.”The discussion from the three voting commission members indicates that the matter is fraught. Even though she voted to deny it, Shelkey noted that the city does need infill projects and housing diversity.Commission Member Mark Genito, the lone affirmative vote for the proposal, said the residential mixed-use high density zoning, which is proposed to be in the middle of the development, with the residential medium density zoning buffering it from the existing neighborhood, was the "lynchpin" for the proposal.Ultimately, Genito said the proposal was in line with the growth policy and other city standards."It's a really cool area, and I would feel sad if we just filled it full of R-1 homes that are too expensive for any of us to afford," Genito said. "I think that we're in desperate need of more housing, and I find this in accordance with our guiding documents."

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Commission Zoning Commission Building Industry Economics Highway Sociology Holloran Development Bozeman Policy Resident 