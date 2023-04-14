A year after shovels first hit dirt on a patch of land near the railroad tracks on Griffin Drive, a new food bank and food resource center in Bozeman is coming along.
The Human Resources Development Council is building a 30,000 square foot facility called Market Place, with a regional food warehouse and food bank, food and nutrition education space, commercial kitchen and an expanded pay-what-you-can restaurant, Fork and Spoon.
A housing shelter, Homeward Point, is also planned to be built next to the food facility.
Construction on Market Place is on track to wrap up sometime by the end of the year. Chris Duncan, a site supervisor for R&R Taylor Construction, said they hope to finish before Thanksgiving, but HRDC is still raising money to cover increased construction costs.
Margaret Mason, an associate director with HRDC, said their cost estimations for the Market Place building saw a 30% increase. With some cost saving moves, they were able to cut the additional $3 million down to about $1.5 million, Mason said.
HRDC is hoping to raise just over $1.5 million to finish the Market Place building and start on Homeward Point.
With a goal of $16.5 million, they have just under $15 million raised.
Mason noted they anticipate costs for Homeward Point will also escalate.
“We still do need a lot more local support and dollars to be able to complete it,” Mason said.
In the meantime, crews are continuing to work on the building. On Friday, crews were hanging drywall in the space that will be the Fork and Spoon restaurant as Duncan showed off how construction is going so far. The shell of the building is in place, as are a lot of the windows. The inside first-floor is a maze of wood framed rooms that will house the restaurant, a commercial kitchen, offices and intake rooms for people signing up for HRDC services.
Next to it is a large warehouse that will have room for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, storage for other food banks and even room for food from local farms to be processed and stored. On the east and south sides are garage doors for food deliveries and a covered entrance where people will be able to drop off food donations.
“There's quite a bit of access to this building to get food in,” Duncan said.
Though they haven’t run into a lot of supply chain issues, prices for some materials have also been high. Duncan said they waited as long as possible to order lumber as prices fell and they were able to get a good deal.
They’ve done other things to cut costs, like removing some of the planned windows and waiting to install some features, like a dividing wall planned for a second-floor meeting room.
Duncan said it has sometimes been hard to get contractors in due to the amount of work available in the area. Some contractors, though, have sought out the project because of its mission.
That mission hit home a few months ago, when Duncan said they found a man who had gotten through a cold winter night by wrapping himself up in some insulation at the site. By the time Duncan and other workers showed up in the morning, the man was freezing cold and hungry. Before they dropped him off at the Warming Center, Duncan said some of his employees gave him their lunch, and one even gave away an extra pair of shoes he had laying in the truck.
The experience was eye opening for them.
“It really changed the mood and the atmosphere around here,” Duncan said. “We get to do a lot of construction in this valley, but we don't always get to do a lot of construction that means something.”
