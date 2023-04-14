Let the news come to you

A year after shovels first hit dirt on a patch of land near the railroad tracks on Griffin Drive, a new food bank and food resource center in Bozeman is coming along.

The Human Resources Development Council is building a 30,000 square foot facility called Market Place, with a regional food warehouse and food bank, food and nutrition education space, commercial kitchen and an expanded pay-what-you-can restaurant, Fork and Spoon.

A housing shelter, Homeward Point, is also planned to be built next to the food facility.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

