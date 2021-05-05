A 134-unit apartment building aimed at creating more housing for middle-income earners is under construction in south Bozeman.
“The Annex of Bozeman” is being built on a lot between Kagy Boulevard and Remington Way on South 22nd Avenue by an Indianapolis-based firm by the same name. Kyle Bach, CEO of the Annex Group, said it will feature a mix of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The building is targeting people who earn between 80% and 120% of area median income. Bach said when developers began the development process four years ago, they planned to build student housing.
After doing more research on the market, Bach said they saw a “tremendous demand” and switched to a workforce housing development
“A lot has changed in Bozeman, as you’re well aware, over the last four years,” Bach said. “We thought there was a void in the marketplace.”
Bozeman has long struggled with affordable housing, and the bar for who can afford to buy a home keeps rising. The Gallatin Association of Realtors reported late last month that the median sales price for single-family homes in the county this March was $704,750, a 45.3% increase from March 2020.
Condo and townhouse prices followed similar trends, with a median sales price of $430,000 in March, a 41% increase from the median price of $305,000 in March 2020.
Bach said the units are not formally deed restricted for those income levels, but the company will screen people’s income during the rental application process.
The building is planned to have storage areas for residents and a ski workstation and about 2,400 square feet of retail space, Bach said.
Construction began in April and is scheduled to take 18 months, though Bach said he expects it could be completed before the projected finish date.
Opening is planned for late summer next year.
