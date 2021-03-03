Though two city commissioners and residents expressed concerns with a controversial redesign of Kagy Boulevard, city officials said the road can’t be left in its current state.
Plans to use a mix of city, state and federal funds to expand Kagy Boulevard to four lanes between 19th and Willson avenues and add in traffic circles, pedestrian and bike paths have drawn backlash from residents who feel the project is outdated and could isolate neighborhoods in south Bozeman.
The estimated $16.8 million dollar project is being planned and is set for construction in 2025.
Kirk Spalding, with consulting firm Sanderson Stewart, said congestion on Kagy in recent years hasn’t deterred motorists from using the road, and they have no reason to believe that trend will change in the future.
“Kagy will continue to experience congestion with lack of alternate choices,” Spalding said. “If we do nothing, traffic is going to reroute on the local streets and load heavier and heavier on Graf (Street) and through the neighborhoods as well.”
Spalding said they anticipated a roughly 2% growth in traffic on the road. Instead, they’ve tracked an 11.3% year-over-year growth between 2015 and 2019.
The road is congested throughout much of the day, Spalding said, not just at peak commute times.
“They’re pushing and pushing more and more cars on that facility and pushing it to that breaking point,” Spalding said.
During a work session Tuesday night, residents criticized the city for not taking enough public input into account for the project. Several also said times have changed dramatically since the planning began years ago.
“A lot has changed in the nearly five years since the public has weighed in on this project, including a pandemic that has caused many more people to work from home,” Resident and planning board member Cathy Costakis said. “$16.8 million for a 1.1 mile section of roadway is worth taking a second look.”
Some residents have also argued that the project would encourage increased car use and could make it harder for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel in the area.
Two city commissioners suggested the city go back and consider alternatives for the project, while the other three urged the city to instead work with residents to educate them on the proposal and to tweak the existing plans.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich acknowledged the city is going against the wishes of some residents by pursuing a four-lane road but said they would be able to take into account resident suggestions for smaller changes to the four-lane plans at future meetings.
“My concerns are if we hit the pause button again, went back out in the community, asked for additional public engagement, I’m very confident people might say we still want to see a three-lane cross section,” Mihelich said. “Our recommendation from a public safety standpoint, from a motoring public standpoint and from a congestion standpoint and a climate action standpoint would still lead us to recommend to you to do a four-lane cross section.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.