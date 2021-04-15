A Bozeman developer is planning to redevelop a 5-acre area north of Main Street in the coming years.
The company developing the area, HomeBase Partners, is in the early planning stages for a development on four blocks between Villard and Lamme streets to the north and south and Tracy Avenue and Grand Street to the east and west.
HomeBase Partners is proposing to redevelop a four block area north of Main Street between West Villard and West Lamme Streets. The new buildings will hold a combination of residential and business spaces.
HomeBase Partners/ Kilograph
The area is now home to a building with medical offices, houses, other office buildings and parking lots.
“What’s there now is an incongruous mix of underutilized or vacant spaces, residential and commercial lots, a half-empty medical building, and oversized asphalt parking lots,” the company wrote in an information sheet about the project. “It possesses little of that Main Street charm just a block or two away.”
HomeBase Partners is planning for 11 buildings in the development, including residential units, office, retail, restaurant space and a hotel.
HomeBase Partners/ SERA Design
The company also plans to include parking spaces and green spaces in what they are calling the North Central downtown district.
A spokesperson for HomeBase Partners said the project has been in the works for years. The company at first had plans for one building, but then gradually bought more land in the area.
“It really just started to make sense that we could do a really more thoughtful and community focused plan for the area instead of just building there or building here,” said Lindsay Pittard, a spokeswoman for HomeBase Partners.
A construction worker drives equipment North Willson Avenue between West Villard Street and West Beall Street, in the four block area north of downtown that HomeBase Partners plans to redevelop into a mix of residential and business spaces.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
The development’s master plan is under review, according to the city, and should be up for public notice in the next couple of months.
The community development director has approval authority over the master plan, but each individual site plan will go through separate review, public notice and approval processes.
The project will happen in phases, which Pittard said will be flexible so they can adjust to changing demands for space.
Pittard said developers expect the first phase of construction to include residential development.
“We would really like to see that we can develop and focus on infill in this downtown district,” Pittard said. “That’s really our goal with a neighborhood like North Central is to address growing demand in the city and add some housing opportunities.”
HomeBase Partners/ Gensler
