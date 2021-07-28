Support Local Journalism


The city intends to sell its downtown Bozeman fire and police station once a new location is up and running.

The station on North Rouse Avenue just north of Main Street is set to be replaced by a new station at the under-construction Bozeman Public Safety Center nearby, which is expected to be complete in May 2022. City commissioners voted Tuesday to approve selling the station when the time comes, as promised in a bond question from 2018 which voters approved to fund the safety center.

At the time of the referendum, the city projected using $2.5 million from the sale of the station for the $36.4 million public safety center.

Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Tuesday that the property was appraised last fall.

“The real estate properties downtown are very hot right now,” Winn said. “We’re going to do a competitive process so we’re going to work really hard to get the most amount of money we can back for the taxpayers to fund both the public safety center and also anything else the city commission may authorize as well.”

Winn said one of the reasons the city wants to sell Fire Station 1 is because of the condition of the building, which was built in the 1960s. The agenda item from Tuesday’s meeting also indicates the building’s “condition, configuration and construction type” makes it useless for other city purposes.

The building also has inefficient energy use, according to the city.

In approving the intent to sell, several commissioners noted they’d like to see the site be used for housing purposes.

Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he doesn’t want the city to waste the chance to create more housing in the area.

“We have a unique opportunity to be working with and trying to specifically find a buyer that wants to help us out with our needs around affordable housing and equity and inclusion,” Coburn said. “This site could be a really great site to do all those things.”

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

